UNC vs. Michigan State: Three Things to Watch

The NCAA Tournament was cruel to a number of single-digit seeded teams yesterday, but thankfully the Tar Heels were not one of them. They took down 16-seed Wagner 90-62 to move on to the second round game against Michigan State. The Spartans are coming into the game fresh off of a win over Mississippi State, which messed up quite a few people’s brackets. Some analysts were very convinced that the Bulldogs would not only win but would take down the Tar Heels. As it turns out, though, March Izzo is alive and well. This will be Hubert Davis’ first time facing Tom Izzo as a head coach, so we’ll see if he has some of that magic that Roy Williams had when it came to beating the Spartans.

Let’s discuss three things to watch during tomorrow’s game against Michigan State.

Will Elliot Cadeau bounce back?

UNC’s freshman point guard had done a good job of elevating his game near the end of the season, but yesterday’s performance makes back-to-back games where he just wasn’t his normal self. Not only did he finish his afternoon with zero points, but he also had a -1 assist-to-turnover ratio thanks to his four turnovers. Hubert Davis ended up playing Seth Trimble a lot in his place, so I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of coaching taking place between now and tomorrow.

Being a freshman in the NCAA Tournament in general is a tough situation, but it’s even tougher when you are a point guard. There’s nothing inherently alarming about Cadeau’s performance, but it does go to show that you sign up for some uneven performances in the postseason when your backcourt has someone this young. One can only hope that he figures it out during this year’s tournament, but at worst he is finding out the hard way just how difficult March Madness can be.

Can Jae’Lyn Withers have an encore performance?

While Cadeau had a disappointing performance yesterday, Jae’Lyn Withers came off the bench and gave Carolina some big-time minutes against Wagner. He finished his afternoon scoring 16 points off 5-7 shooting, 10 rebounds, and three assists. Not only was he the leading scorer off of the bench, but he was third in scoring for the entire team. Withers has given Hubert Davis some good minutes as of late, but it hasn’t show much in box scores because he doesn’t take many shots per game. Even yesterday he only took seven shots, but his efficiency made all of the difference.

Carolina’s bench hasn’t been game-changing this season, but some of the players have had big-time games in spurts. Hubert Davis will need to keep getting something out of his bench if they want to go deeper into the tournament, and Withers contributing as much as he did is a step in the right direction. My hope is that he gets a decent amount of minutes against the Spartans, but we will see what game plan Davis has in mind.

Can the Heels stop Tyson Walker?

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker has been the leading scorer for Michigan State, averaging 18.2 points per game. Fun fact: the only game in which he failed to score double digits was a regular season game against Penn State, where he only scored six points in an 80-72 victory for Michigan State. He’s been a consistent for a Spartans team that fell off the cliff in spectacular fashion after they were crowned the No. 4 team in the country by AP voters in the preseason. A big game from him will give them their best chance for a victory.

It wouldn’t surprise me to see Hubert Davis deploy Cormac Ryan to guard Walker, but I could also see RJ Davis getting a crack at guarding him. Ryan makes the most sense considering his height advantage, but I also feel like RJ could hold his own just fine. Izzo will almost certainly try to take advantage of UNC’s on-ball switching to see if Walker can draw Cadeau, which could spell disaster unless Hubert Davis has them blitzing a little to disrupt the Spartans’ action. Of course there’s always the option to go under or around ball screens, but it’s pretty safe to say that we shouldn’t expect that this deep in the season, right?

I digress, but the name of the game for UNC is to have a strong performance offensively, with key bench contributions, and to slow down Tyson Walker. Do those three things, and we will likely see the Tar Heels again next weekend.