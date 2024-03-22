2024 March Madness: Opening odds for UNC vs. Michigan State second round matchup

We all know by now UNC and Michigan State have a very interesting history with one another, and more often than not things have worked out in the Tar Heels’ favor. Since 1999, the Heels have had a 6-3 advantage over the Spartans, though Tom Izzo’s team owns the most recent victory from the 2017-18 season. Roy Williams retiring definitely makes things a little different, but this should be a really good test for Hubert Davis. Taking down Coach K in the Final Four was impressive enough, but adding an “I beat Tom Izzo in the NCAA Tournament” is not a bad feather to add to his cap.

The really fun thing about this game is that I think most people had Mississippi State moving on to face off against UNC. Feel free to correct me in the comments if you had a different scenario on your bracket, but there were a non-zero amount of people that thought the Bulldogs would make sure the Heels were the first 1-seed to be eliminated in the tournament. The Spartans made sure that didn’t happen, and now we get to witness these two teams face off in the postseason for the first time since 2012.

With all of that said, let’s get to what we’re all here for: opening odds for the matchup between these two programs. At the time of writing UNC is the four-point favorite to take down Michigan State per Draftkings.com. The line moved ever so slightly from when the matchup first hit the site — last night the opening odds had UNC as the 3.5-point favorite. The obvious detail that is in the Heels’ favor is that this game will be in Charlotte, so it will be another home game away from home. If you’re looking for a reason to place your money down on the Heels winning this game, it’s worth noting that the Spartans went 3-7 in true road games and went 3-7 in true road games and 2-3 in neutral court games this season. Do with that information what you will.

UNC and Michigan State will battle it out tomorrow evening at 5:30pm/ET on CBS. What do you think of the opening odds? Do you feel good about the Heels moving on to the second weekend? Let us know in the comments below.