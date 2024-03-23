UNC Football: Players to watch at spring practice

Drake Maye and Cedric Gray are gone and off to the NFL next season. UNC will move on to a new chapter without their star leaders on both sides of the ball. Change is a certainty. But where there is change, there is opportunity, and nowhere is opportunity more abundant than on the University of North Carolina football team.

Positions are up for grabs. Transfers in and out have created competition for key spots. Injuries are giving folks extra looks in spring practice. Those players with fire in their bellies and sweat on their brows can go a long way to cementing their place in the pecking order. Let’s take a look at some players with a lot to gain this spring.

Conner Harrell: Harrell made four appearances last season (five if you count the brief appearance he made when Drake Maye was being assessed for injury at Pitt), and only earnestly played in two games. He was fantastic in mop-up duty against Campbell, and uneven in the Mayo Bowl against West Virginia.

In fairness, he did hurt his ankle against the Mountaineers, and his performance tailed off when his mobility was neutralized. That’s a big deal for Harrell. A lot was made about how sneaky athletic Drake Maye was and how Sam Howell could stomp and rumble for rushing yards. There’s nothing sneaky about Harrell’s athleticism, and he doesn’t rumble, he flies.

Still, transfer quarterback Max Johnson wasn’t brought in for depth. He’ll be gunning to start for his third NCAA football team, after stops at LSU and Texas A&M. Harrell will have to show he can throw at least good enough to let his wheels carry him over and into the starting role.

As QBs Connor Harrell and Max Johnson compete for the starting job, the two often complete drills in sync since each throw with a different arm.



Harrell (right-handed) and Johnson (left-handed) often mirroring each other back-to-back on throws like below pic.twitter.com/TtUGOM7vmy — Cade Shoemaker (@CadeShoemaker23) March 19, 2024

Caleb Hood: Health has been Caleb Hood’s downfall so far in his UNC career.

Last season, Hood appeared in seven games (his third consecutive year of playing in just seven games), but only took snaps at running back in three. There was a lack of production, but you could just as easily blame Omarrion Hampton and his All-American form for that. Why would Chip Lindsey want to hand the ball off to anyone else?

With Drake Maye gone, this may become the year that Mack Brown becomes more smashmouth. If that’s the case, there’s only so many times you can run Hampton without becoming reckless. And Chip Lindsey has a type, bringing in USC transfer Darwin Barlow while saying goodbye to intriguing scatback George Pettaway.

Hood fits the big back mold, but so far hasn’t shown the durability. If he can stay healthy for a full season, he has the athleticism and power to spell Hampton. If #28 breaks off a 60-yard run and is huffing and puffing too much to quick snap and punch the ball into the endzone, Caleb Hood could easily vulture some touchdowns. He just needs to get in front of Barlow to do so.

Zach Rice: It’s really put up or shut up time for Rice.

Pulses raced in Chapel Hill with the news that Zach Rice committed to the Tar Heels. He was a five-star offensive tackle, the overall 20th-ranked recruit in the country, and the #2 offensive tackle according the 247 Sports.

After redshirting his true freshman season, Rice has only really seen action on special teams. Reports are he’s taking snaps at guard now, and UNC went into the transfer portal to grab left tackle Howard Sampson. Trevyon Green, one year older than Rice, appears to hold the right tackle spot.

Someone of Rice’s pedigree needs to see snaps on the line, anywhere on the line, and ideally at tackle. But first things first, just get on the field and show you can push defensive lineman around.

Further complicating matters is Rice’s involvement in a fatal accident, but as of right now, Mack Brown said that Rice and the other members of the football team that were present, are not dismissed.

Who do you think has a chance to step up and assume more responsibility? What position battles are you looking forward to this spring and summer? Let us know in the comments section!