UNC vs. Michigan State: How to watch Round 2 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

The Tar Heels will face off against Michigan State later tonight in the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. It’s been some time since these two teams faced off in the NCAA Tournament, but when it has happened UNC has found a way to come out victorious. The most notable win between the two is the 2009 NCAA Tournament when the Heels blazed past the Spartans on their way to a National Championship. The stakes won’t be quite as high this go round since it will be the Round of 32, but it is win or go home so it should be a highly competitive matchup.

UNC’s game against Wagner had good and bad developments, but ultimately they were able to win rather convincingly. Jae’Lyn Withers came up big with his 16 points off of the bench, which was good because Elliot Cadeau was noticeably absent production-wise. The hope is that Cadeau will have a much better showing against the Spartans and that Withers will continue his impressive play throughout the NCAA Tournament. On the other side of the court, Michigan State will need a big-time performance from their star Tyson Walker, who averages a team-high 18.2 points per game. He has had to carry a lot of weight on his shoulders throughout the season, and he will have to carry a little bit more if the Spartans want to take down the Heels and move on to the Sweet Sixteen.

If you are unable to make it to Charlotte for a last-minute weekend trip, here is how you can watch tonight’s game.