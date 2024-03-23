UNC advances to the Sweet Sixteen after rallying from 12 down to beat Michigan State

UNC is heading to the Sweet Sixteen after rallying from down 12 points in the first half to beat Michigan State 85-69 in Charlotte. The Tar Heels withstood a tough first punch from the Spartans to collect themselves and finish the first half on a 23-3 run to put healthy distance between them and their opponent that they did not relinquish.

Carolina scored 11 points off six Michigan State turnovers in the first 20 minutes. The Spartans threw their best punch at UNC right from the start, and Hubert Davis was not at all impressed with his team’s effort early on. He managed to light a fire in them that sparked a huge run, one that was so big that Michigan State coming out of the locker room at halftime hot did not manage to turn the tides.

RJ Davis was, as he tends to be, the team’s leading scorer with 20 points. He did have three of the team’s five turnovers, but had a couple of clutch shots that were a big boost in morale when the team needed it. Armando Bacot caught a very early foul that could have spelled trouble, but he got himself under control and went on to finish the game with 18 points and seven rebounds. Eight of his points came at the free throw line.

We know that Davis and Bacot tend to carry a bulk of the offensive load for the Heels, but they are always at their best when they have a third scoring option. Today, that option was Harrison Ingram. He had 17 points on 5-7 shooting from long distance that really opened things up for his teammates. Cormac Ryan was also heavily involved in the scoring with 14 points including six free throws.

Credit where credit is due, Elliot Cadeau cleaned up his turnovers from the opening game against Wagner and scored six points with four assists and zero giveaways. He did sit for hefty stretches after some questionable decision making, but he seemed a little more comfortable after he returned in the second half. The bench played extended minutes as Hubert Davis made up for Cadeau sitting, and Seth Trimble made a huge difference defensively.

There are certainly things that could still be nitpicked even in the win. The Heels were out-rebounded, which is usually not a winning strategy. Even still, they only allowed the Spartans two second chance points. Cadeau’s offensive struggles are clearly not behind him, which has been a concerning trend since he came out strong against Florida State, but the team was able to sit him and keep throwing different bench players at them in order to go on their decisive run.

Carolina now heads to Los Angeles for the Sweet Sixteen matchup against the winner of Grand Canyon and Alabama tomorrow night.