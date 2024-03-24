UNC vs. Michigan State: Three Things Learned

The Tar Heels are back where they belong in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. After a rough start against Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans, Carolina fought back to earn an 85-69 victory and a trip to the tourney’s second weekend.

One thing we already knew: toughness is absolutely NOT an issue with this team. Michigan State came in with an impressive physicality. UNC absorbed those punches and retaliated with a few haymakers of their own as if to say, “You wanna play bully ball? Ok, let’s go.”

Now, for a trio of eye-opening aspects of this game.

Elliot Cadeau has a short memory

...but he still desperately needs to work on his three-point shot. The Spartans gave him all the daylight in the world to shoot from the outside and even with plenty of time to square up and take aim, the freshman was unable to make Michigan State pay, going 0-4 from beyond the arc.

That said, the point guard shook off his scoreless (for the first time this season) NCAA Tournament debut that he himself called “terrible” in his postgame interview to solidly run Carolina’s offense. He finished with six points, four assists, a block(!), and zero turnovers in 22 minutes of play, but what the stat sheet doesn’t show is how much more efficient the offense flows with Cadeau at the helm. The court vision and facilitation are undeniable.

Cadeau is also perhaps the only player on the team who doesn’t need to spend some time working on lay-ups, as evidenced by all the missed bunnies UNC had in this game. Those could be extremely detrimental in a tighter contest. Cadeau is very reliable finishing at the rim; all his misses came from deep.

Seth Trimble isn’t a very good defender... he’s a kick-ass defender!

We knew he was a great on-ball shutdown defensive player, but the sophomore took it to the next level in this matchup. Another one whose impact on the game doesn’t necessarily show up in the box score with two points, one rebound, one steal, and two incredibly timely highlight-reel blocks, Trimble altered countless shots, locked up multiple wings, and had an intangibly unsung influence on this outcome in 17 minutes off the bench.

Speaking of outstanding defense, I would be remiss not to mention Armando Bacot who has not been too shabby in his own right. The fifth-year senior has added another dimension to his game this season as a bonafide rim-protector. He had two extraordinary blocks in this outing — plus a third defiant denial that didn’t technically count except to rattle the will of the opponent — and is playing the best defense of his career.

Overall, this Carolina team has obviously bought into the fact that defense can win games. They’re currently sixth-ranked nationally in defensive efficiency on KenPom. Defense sparks runs and oftentimes a key blocked shot or steal results in transition points and a game-changing momentum swing.

Hubert Davis is a fantastic in-game interview

We all remember the infamous “live action” sideline interview with Tracy Wolfson in the 2022 national championship game. Well, our fearless leader did it again versus Michigan State. He obviously knew where Allie LaForce’s question was going, interrupting her by fiercely exclaiming, “Until we meet the fight, that’s when things will turn around!”

Who else was ready to run through a wall with me? When a fire ignites like this inside Hubert, it’s contagious and easy to see how his passion translates to this team.

We’ll find out tomorrow who the Heels will clash with in the next round. Will it be the elephants or the antelopes? And, round by round, we will once again turn into Andrew Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge: “Please Lord let me get one more.”