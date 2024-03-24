UNC vs. Michigan State: Player of the Game - Harrison Ingram

A Harrison Ingram three-pointer at the 7:59 mark of the first half changed the game.

After his bucket, the North Carolina Tar Heels finished the half on a 20-3 run to lead at the break. Carolina turned a 12-point deficit into a nine-point halftime lead and an eventual 16-point victory.

It was clear Michigan State’s offensive strategy was to work the ball in the paint. In a rare upset, the Spartans outrebounded the Tar Heels 37-32.

However, Carolina did not make that easy for MSU. The UNC defense woke up with just over a third left in the first half, and the big guys responded.

Carolina was better inside, thanks to Armando Bacot and the critical minutes from Jae’Lyn Withers and Jalen Washington.

This performance on the front court allowed Ingram to play that stretch four at a high level.

Ingram hit three threes in the first half, and finished 6-11 from the field for 17 points.

Ingram hit his first five three pointers that seemed like absolute daggers to anything Michigan State was trying to cook up on offense. Those five threes are the most of his career.

RJ Davis finished with 20 points, and Bacot with 18, but Ingram made the difference tonight.

Ingram is dangerous from under the rim and beyond the arc. When he has these kinds of performances, the Tar Heels are a very, very difficult team to stop.