NCAA Tournament: West Region Roundup and Preview

After dispatching Wagner and Michigan State last weekend, the North Carolina Tar Heels have officially booked a spot in this coming weekend’s Sweet 16. Starting on Thursday, they will compete to be the West Region champions and book a spot in the Final Four, which would be the 22nd in program’s history should they pull it off.

However, they’ll deal with some stiff competition in Los Angeles, as only a just-short comeback from Baylor prevented the West from having all chalk left. Ahead of this weekend’s action, let’s look back at what the remaining teams did to get to the Sweet 16 and how they might matchup against UNC.

The one team we know the Tar Heels will face off against is Alabama. The #4 seed Crimson Tide beat #13 College of Charleston and #12 Grand Canyon to reach the stage they lost at last year.

After a 27-7 season in a pretty solid mid-major league like the CAA, College of Charleston were considered an intriguing upset pick, but Alabama made sure that wasn’t in question. The Tide scored 109 points and led by over 30 at points as they knocked down 13 of 23 three-point attempts, and shot 60% in total in a dominant offensive outing.

The second round meeting against Grand Canyon was far close, as the Lopes led at points of the second half. However, Alabama held them scoreless over the last four minutes to pull away and win by 11.

A big difference in the performances from the first two rounds, and what may decided this Thursday’s game is three-point shooting. As a team, they average 30.1 three-point attempts per game, which is fourth in the nation, and make 36.7% of them, which is 32nd. Should you get them on a night where they’re hot, there’s a chance UNC can lose even if they otherwise do everything right. The flip side to that is if they’re cold or only just okay, then it’s certainly possible that the Heels could win without too much trouble.

One of the things that was most noted on Selection Sunday was UNC’s potential Elite Eight matchup agaisnt Caleb Love and Arizona. Well, that’s still potentially on the cards as the Wildcats downed Long Beach State and Dayton to move on to LA.

In their opener, Long Beach State hung around for a while, trailing only by six at halftime. ‘Zona then put the hammer down after that, outscoring them 44-30 in the second half and holding them to just 33.3% shooting for the game. The second round matchup against Dayton was close throughout much of it, with each team trading runs. However, Arizona led pretty much the whole way, and the Flyers couldn’t ever knock down enough shots to completely overtake the Wildcats.

Should a UNC meeting happen, the story will obviously be about Love facing off against his former team. That’s understandable, especially considering that Love was good enough to win Pac-12 Player of the Year this season. However, just one player — especially one like Love, who’s not always the most efficient — does not equate to a #2 seed. The Wildcats have three other players who average double digit points. Besides that, they also are one of the best rebounding teams in the country. The game would be far from a Bacot/Davis vs. Love battle that it might get made out to be.

The lone non-chalk team that will be out in LA is a fellow ACC team that UNC has already met twice this season: Clemson. The #6 seed Tigers rolled past New Mexico in their opener before upsetting #3 Baylor in round two. The win over the Bears wasn’t entirely unlikely how UNC beat Baylor back in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. It wasn’t quite as drastic, but Clemson also nearly blew a lead to Baylor only to eventually get their heads back on and eventually do enough to seal the win.

Should UNC get a round three against Clemson, it will be nearly two months since the most recent time they faced off. Both teams have played a lot of basketball since their two meeting this season. Going back to those matchups, a potential third may come down to which Tar Heel team shows up.

In the first meeting this season, UNC went into Clemson fairly focused and used a big second half to beat the Tigers by 10. In the second in Chapel Hill, UNC looked a bit unfocused early, which allowed Clemson to build up a fairly big lead. While the Heels did battle back and make things close, they seemed gassed by the time crunch time came around from having to battle back, and came up short. Over the course of those two games and the ACC season in general, UNC have looked like the better team, but by no means so much better than they get past them just in cruise control.

With the bracket pretty chalk-y in general, there’s potential for some blockbuster games this weekend and at the Final Four. UNC’s trip to Los Angeles is no exception.