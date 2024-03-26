UNC Basketball: Lulls

That first weekend is frenetic. The field of 64 hopefuls, chopped in half and then whittled down by half again for good measure. It’s my favorite four-day span on the sports calendar, a wall-to-wall feast for the college basketball fan. It’s the best, and it’s over now, leaving 16 teams still playing meaningful basketball.

Now the real work begins. This time, these workdays separating beacons of college basketball, is interminable to me. The days drag by, bleeding one into the next while we move ever-so-slowly towards getting to watch our team tip off once again. There’s an anxiousness to watch the Tar Heels take the floor once more, yes, but there’s also that nagging feeling that I should be enjoying this part more. After all, fully three quarters of the fan bases who entered last week dreaming about their favorite players cutting down nets have been disappointed already. Shouldn’t I be embracing this time during which the dream is still alive?

Still, all I want is to see Carolina beat Alabama.

This lull, surely noted only by fans, is full of vital time to rest and prepare for the next game for the guys who will physically take the floor on Thursday, and not just in spirit. Shots are going up and film is being watched as the Tar Heels prepare to try to make it through those ever-closing doors before the field is trimmed neatly in half once more. This is where the real work happens, for the players; this time that we mark as slowly trickling by is no doubt flying past the Tar Heels in a blur of practice, travel, and study.

A lull, then, is perhaps a misnomer here. Maybe better to look at these weekdays from our perspective as a recharging, a chance to overcome the jitters that may have lingered from an early 12-point deficit at the hands of Michigan State. And if this isn’t a lull, then maybe that wasn’t either.

I firmly believe this team was built to counterpunch. In a few cases this season, the Tar Heels have taken off and never looked back, leaving inferior opponents choking on dust. Far more often, though, this team has required a spark to step on the gas. What starts off looking like a rock fight against a lesser team can become a double-digit lead if you so much as blink. It can also go the other way, unfortunately, but we have seen less and less of that as the season has progressed.

The Tar Heels will play no easier game this season. The deeper a run goes into March, the higher the pressure, and the skill of the opponent increases in lockstep. This team has a unique refusal to yield, and the lulls we’ve observed may well have been received as opportunities for this team to find their emotional core and to fight like hell to win games. There will be adversity; it’s March, and the games will continue to get more and more difficutl to win. Luckily, the Tar Heels have learned along the way to embrace these lulls, and to come back stronger than ever.

I’m still trying to learn the same.