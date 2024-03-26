2024 March Madness: Opening odds for UNC vs. Alabama Sweet Sixteen matchup

The North Carolina Tar Heels will face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide this Thursday in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. This will be the second time in a row that the Heels have reached the second weekend while participating in the NCAA Tournament — please do not remind me what happened last season, I chose my wording very carefully — and the same goes for the Crimson Tide. This will also be the first time that these two teams have faced off against each other in the tournament since 1992, so we will all witness a rare event once the ball is tossed in the air Thursday night.

For those of you that missed Alabama’s game against Grand Canyon, you didn’t miss much if your hope was to see both teams playing at their peaks. Alabama’s No. 4 offense was unimpressive to say the least, and GCU failed to capitalize on the Tide’s abysmal defense. CBS analysts attempted to argue that Nate Oats finally got a good defensive performance out of the Tide, but there’s two problems with that assumption: the first issue is that Charleston scored 96 points against them in the first round, and also GCU didn’t perform all that different than they did against Saint Mary’s. All of this is to say that if you looked at the box score and decided the Heels will have an easy path to the Elite Eight, you are either 100% correct or 100% wrong. I don’t know what I watched over the weekend, and so Hubert Davis will have to pull older film when scouting this team.

Here’s what I do know for sure: Vegas’ opening odds for this game favor the Tar Heels by 4.5 points per Draftkings.com. UNC has one of the better offenses in the country and a top-10 defense, so it makes sense why they are favored as far as betting is concerned. Of course the big question is whether or not the Heels will be able to flex their offensive firepower against the Tide’s lackluster defense, but also what will it take to slow down their star guard, Mark Sears? This will be a tough matchup for both teams, and we will find out in a couple of days who has what it takes to advance to the regional championship game.

What do you think of the opening odds for Thursday’s game? How is your bracket holding up? Let us know in the comments below.