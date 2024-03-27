UNC vs. Alabama: Three Things to Watch

Tomorrow, Carolina returns to the Sweet 16 as a top seed for the first time since 2019. While it seems like each season the Tar Heels don’t get the bracket luck, this season every one and two-seed made it to the regional round. The teams that make it to the Final Four this year will have to play some good basketball, and that includes the Tar Heels.

The competition will be stepped up this weekend, and it starts with the Crimson Tide of Alabama. The two last played in the infamous consolation game of the PK85 in November, 2022, and that marathon was a hint of a frustrating season to come for Carolina. Now set to play in Los Angeles, here are three things to look for in the Thursday late matchup.

Beep Beep

After playing so many squads that like to play some form of a slow down game to try and keep the Tar Heels under control, the Crimson Tide provide a team that thinks just about any shot is a good shot and will look to push the pace. The Crimson Tide average 90.7 points a game and they are near the top of KenPom’s rankings in both adjusted tempo (72.9, good for 8th) and adjusted offensive efficiency (125.1, good for 4th).

This was on display last weekend against Grand Canyon and College of Charleston. They essentially outscored both teams, and were one of the few teams to crack 100 with their win over College of Charleston.

It’s a bit of a wake up call for the Tar Heels who only rank 16th in adjusted offense and 41st in tempo. One would think they’ll relish the opportunity to run, and with this game coming after four days off instead of one day, it should be a track meet on both sides of the court.

Defense

So if Bama is so good offensively how come they are only a fourth seed? Well, the answer is defense. The Crimson Tide didn’t exactly show a sterling defensive effort in their first two games, giving up 96 to Charleston, and arguably lucking out that Grand Canyon was more selfish offensively than stumped by the defense. They lost in the SEC Tournament by giving up 102 to Florida, the second time in two weeks they gave up the century mark to the Gators.

In fact the adjusted defensive efficiency for Alabama ranks them at 101 on KenPom — dead last of all the teams in the Sweet Sixteen. All they seemingly care about is getting the ball back and jacking up a shot, which to their credit the shots are pretty good. They figure the way to wear you out isn’t on defense, but just punching you in the mouth at their basket and hoping eventually you tire out.

The primary target on defense is going to Mark Sears. He’s far and away Alabama’s leading scorer at 21.5 a game and making a ridiculous 43.5% of his three point shots and 50.7% of his shots overall. No one else on the floor who shoots with volume comes close to either number. The question will be which player gets the assignment to try to minimize his damage. If the Tar Heels can show some of the defensive effort that has gotten them here and shut Michigan State down last weekend, Alabama may have a tough time keeping up with the Heels.

Elliot Cadeau

We know we’re looking at what sort of game RJ Davis and Armando Bacot will have, but let’s be honest, we know they’ve engaged themselves into March mode and if they have a good game each, the Tar Heels will at least have a chance. The key to the engine, though, is Cadeau.

Cadeau has struggled this postseason after his impressive performance in the ACC opening round win versus Florida State. It’s a reminder that as great as he’s performed, this is still his first taste in college basketball postseason play. All of his flaws have been scouted and prepared for, and he’s struggled to punch back.

Teams have been able to cheat on defense by leaving Cadeau alone at the three point arc and shading a player in the lane to deny a drive, an entry pass to Bacot, or help hamper RJ Davis from seeing a clean shot. He’s tried to make them pay, but each three-point shot he’s hoisted up has looked uncomfortable and, unsurprisingly, they’ve ended offensive possessions.

However, it looked like things may have clicked for Cadeau after Michigan State was finished with their first big punch. His dribble drive that he had developed reappeared, and the collapsing defense caused chaos for a disciplined Michigan State squad. Cadeau ended up with four assists, no turnovers, and hit the free throw line three times making two. If he’s essentially given up making threes for the rest of the season — at this point it feels too late for there to be a drastic change — but still found a way to make defenses pay, Carolina is going to go far. A weaker defensive squad in Alabama should give him more chances tomorrow.