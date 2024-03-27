UNC vs. Alabama: Three Keys to Victory in the Sweet Sixteen

The Tar Heels are on their way to Los Angeles to take on Alabama in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament. This will be an interesting game for both teams — the Heels and the Tide both have two of the better offenses in the country, but Alabama has a really bad defense. Both teams also feature star players that can light up the scoreboard on a nightly basis, so we could be in for a lot of buckets in this one. These two head coaches have never faced each other in their current professions, so that will be another fun dynamic to watch play out as well.

As of right now the Heels are favored in Thursday night’s matchup by 4 points per Draftkings.com, which is half a point less than it was when odds opened up. How can the Heels make sure they not only cover, but make it to the Elite Eight round? Let’s discuss three ways that UNC can come away with a victory.

RJ Davis has to keep cooking

It seems like an obvious key to victory, but the Heels heavily rely on RJ Davis to continue to go deeper into the NCAA Tournament. In his first two games, Davis has scored 42 points total, and has also been on fire from deep. Teams have done their best to make sure that he doesn’t get the ball, but he has found ways to get it anyway and has been making them pay. Exceptional guard play has always been part of the recipe for teams to move deep into the NCAA Tournament, and Davis has made sure that he is doing his part so far.

One would have to imagine that Davis should have a field day against Alabama’s defense, but these things are never a given. Hubert Davis will have to make sure he puts his star player in the best position possible to find open shots, and it will be up to RJ to capitalize when those opportunities arise. UNC doesn’t win this game without him, so hopefully he is ready to at least hit his scoring average on a night where his team will rely on him the most.

Shut down Alabama’s supporting cast

I’ll be honest: I don’t think UNC will be able to stop Mark Sears. Every now and then I see a player that is a little too good of a college basketball player, and Sears is one of those guys. The 6’1 senior has been lighting it up in this tournament so far, and while we could argue whether or not he has faced quality competition, it’s clear that he will be a problem for the Tar Heels as long as he is in the game. So then what else is there to do? Make everybody else earn their points.

While the name of the game is to slow Sears down as much as possible, it’s also going to be extremely important to make sure his supporting cast doesn’t get hot as well. One of the reasons that Alabama struggled to put away GCU is that their second leading scorer, Aaron Estrada, went 4-14 from the field for eight points. It’s also worth noting that Grant Nelson, their third-best scorer this season, went 0-4 from the field and finished with three points. Hubert Davis’ best move is to act like the tape between Alabama and GCU doesn’t exist, but shutting down Estrada and Nelson is a doable task that would increase UNC’s chances of winning substantially.

Win the rebounding battle

Another weird detail from Alabama’s win over GCU is that the Crimson Tide out-rebounded the Lopes 50 to 41. Why is it so weird? It’s because Alabama isn’t exactly known for being an elite rebounding team. The player on their team with the highest rebounding average is Estrada with 5.4 rebounds per game, which is a far cry from Armando Bacot’s 10.2. The Heels should be able to clean the boards pretty efficiently in this one, but I’d argue that there’s one little detail that would go a long way in making sure things play out how we’d hope they would.

One of the ways that teams set themselves up for failure in the rebounding category is taking a lot of three-pointers. Missed three-point attempts make it a lot harder to grab offensive rebounds because the ball is unpredictable coming off of the rim, which is something we saw quite a bit against Michigan State. Taking smart shots will be one important key to winning the battle of the boards, but it will also boil down to pure effort in order to get the job done. Armando Bacot will get his, but everyone else will have. to be ready to fight for the ball in order to limit Alabama’s second-chance opportunities. Do that, and the Heels will do their part in making sure the Caleb Love game happens.

By the way, I actually don’t want that matchup to happen, but perhaps that’s a discussion for another time.