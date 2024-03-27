UNC Basketball: Stepping on Necks

Carolina rolls into the West Region semifinals on the heels of two double-digit wins in Charlotte. Those results are outstanding, let’s not make any equivocation about that. But how comfortable were they? That’s up for debate.

UNC has had an almost uncanny ability of not being able to put away teams early. Getting a lead to double-digits is a huge psychological win, as it looks like a mountain to climb for the opponent. But once you get to ten, you need to increase that lead to 15, then 20 to really extinguish hope. If you get to ten, and then promptly give up a three-pointer, it imbues the opponent with hope and optimism.

Against Wagner (and their seven suited players), UNC came out with a bit of nervous energy. In the first half, their largest lead was only 14 when Cormac Ryan hit a three with two minutes remaining. Wagner closed the lead the 12 at halftime. Carolina had a double-digit lead in the first half three times, and Wagner was able to get it back down to nine twice before Ryan’s three.

Against Michigan State, the Heels were in an early 12-point hole and used an extraordinary 23-3 run to go up nine at the half. UNC went up by double-digits three times in the second half, but the Spartans were able to whittle those leads down to the 4-5 range, once as low as two points with four minutes into the second half.

Now that Carolina is playing against higher level competition, that inability to extend leads becomes more dangerous, especially against an offensive team as explosive as Alabama.

THB writers have brought up Evan Miyakawa’s “Kill Shot” concept before, so it’s worth mentioning again:

March Madness bracket breakdown based on Relative Ratings at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ:



X axis: Team strength based on their net rating, relative to how they match up against similar teams

Y axis: How they play up/down to level of competition



Takeaways in pic.twitter.com/Q5OfyC90Wp — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 19, 2024

Alabama has three players (who play significant minutes) shooting threes at 40% or better (Mark Sears, Latrell Wrightsell, and Sam Walters) and Rylan Griffen isn’t far behind at 37.6%. If the Crimson Tide get cooking, watch out! Ten point runs can stack very quickly if Sears and company have a hot hand.

Some comfort for Carolina fans lies in what Alabama doesn’t have: defense. Alabama doesn’t play it. And as the old adage goes, “Defense starts runs. Offense ends them.”

If UNC can play the type of dogged defense they have shown for periods of the season, there’s no reason they can’t keep Alabama at arms-length, provided they don’t completely tank shooting the ball. The Tide also don’t have a big that can match-up against Armando Bacot, which Nate Oats hilariously tip-toes around here:

love this quote from nate oats pic.twitter.com/iwHVCTS9eJ — H(atamoto) (@holden_hill) March 26, 2024

Carolina have the tools to beat Alabama, but when they have an offense that can punish teams quickly, it is imperative that UNC turn small leads into big ones in order to provide buffer.

Carolina needs to protect themselves from inevitable runs or back-to-back three-pointers. Moreover, if they can drain the life out of Alabama at the free throw line (Bama compiled 26 fouls against Grand Canyon and 22 against College of Charleston) where the Heels shot 19-23 against Michigan State, they can put a python squeeze on the Tide.