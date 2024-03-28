UNC vs. Alabama: Game time, TV schedule, online streaming and more

Later tonight, the Tar Heels will face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. The winner of the game will face off against the winner of preceding game between Arizona and Clemson. When the brackets were initially announced, analysts everywhere tried to manifest the Heels playing against the Wildcats in the Elite Eight, and their wishes could become a reality if both teams take care of business tonight.

Here’s the thing, though: Alabama is not going to be easy to take down. While their lack of defensive abilities make this game look easier than it really is, their offense is one of the best in the country. Mark Sears is just as dangerous of a player as RJ Davis whenever he touches the ball, and his supporting cast has been able to put up big numbers when they are needed the most. UNC will have to play the defensive game of their season to slow down the Tide, and they will have to summon enough offensive firepower of their own to move on to the Elite Eight.

If you were able to make it to Los Angeles, just know that I am extremely jealous and I hope you are having a fantastic time. For those of you who weren’t able to make the trip, here is how you can watch tonight’s game: