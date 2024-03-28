RJ Davis named finalist for Naismith Player of the Year

Amidst a NCAA Tournament run and an upcoming date with the Alabama Crimson Tide, RJ Davis has received another national honor in light of his spectacular senior season. On Tuesday afternoon, RJ was officially named a Naismith Trophy finalist. He was named to the midseason team earlier this year, but is now amongst the final four players in consideration to win the most coveted award in college hoops. The other finalists are Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht, and Jamal Shead, all players still dancing with their respective squads as well.

RJ Davis is averaging 21.3 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds up to this point. He is shooting 43.6% from the field and 87.2% from the free throw line. RJ was named the ACC Player of the Year a couple weeks ago and has been in National Player of the Year talks for quite some time. Well, those aren't just talks anymore. Anyone that has checked out Davis’s game this year would argue he’s a legit candidate to take home this award. The voters obviously agree, and while Zach Edey seems to be the clear frontrunner, I’d argue RJ is a closer second than some might think.

The stats and numbers don't do justice in describing how amazing RJ Davis has been in 2023-24 for the Tar Heels. The 42-point outburst against Miami, and two or more three-pointers in 23 consecutive games are just a couple memories from the historic run he has been on. Beyond the statistics, the value RJ holds to this North Carolina team is immense. When he's on the court, the game looks and operates differently. He can beat you at all three levels, in addition to being a very capable passer. But we all knew this, ‘cause he’s just that good.

Congratulations to RJ on being a Naismith Finalist, and I may be biased, but he has my vote. Meanwhile, RJ Davis and the Tar Heels have some larger aspirations ahead of them, and they're going to need Davis at his best to lead North Carolina to an Elite 8 appearance this evening.