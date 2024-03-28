Why UNC will make it to the Final Four (and why they won’t)

Hubert Davis’ journey as UNC’s head coach has been quite a roller coaster so far, which is putting things mildly. His first season featured a team that was learning a new way to play Carolina basketball, they beat Duke in the two biggest final games of Coach K’s career, only for most of that team to return the following year and miss the NCAA Tournament. Now the Heels have returned to the second weekend of the event, and they have a shot at returning to the Final Four to finish what they started in 2022.

Right now UNC has the second-best odds (+170) of making it to the Final Four, with Arizona having the best odds according to Draftkings.com. Vegas obviously has their opinion, but how good of a chance do the Heels really have to make it back to the final weekend? Let’s discuss why UNC will make it to the Final Four, and also why they will not.

Reasons why the Heels will make the Final Four

The formula for Carolina basketball to succeed in the tournament has stayed the same despite Hubert Davis taking things over from Roy Williams. The last three national championship teams had three things: extremely talented bigs, strong guard play, and depth. This year’s Carolina team features a unianimous First-Team All-American in RJ Davis, a dominant big in Armando Bacot, and a number of supporting cast members that can go off at any given moment. Harrison Ingram, Cormac Ryan, Jae’Lyn Withers, Jalen Washington, and Seth Trimble have all had impressive performances during the tournament, and Elliot Cadeau’s abilities as a point guard have kept everything connected together.

We will likely never see all of these players having outstanding games at once, but all Hubert Davis really needs is someone to add to RJ Davis and Armando Bacot’s offensive production every night. Unless something catastrophic happens, Hubert Davis will have no issues getting that from somebody on his roster. It is also worth noting that the players named above aren’t just talented on offense, but they have been positives on defense. This team was built for a run to the Final Four, and it’s hard to imagine that they will have any issues getting there.

Why the Heels will not make it to the Final Four

Here’s the situation in front of the Tar Heels: freshman point guard Elliot Cadeau has been solid as a facilitator so far in this tournament. He didn’t have the best performance against Wagner, but he bounced back a bit in the game against Michigan State. The issue, however, is that the stakes are only getting higher, and while it’s not really his passing abilities that is much of a concern, his offensive capabilities are what make me really nervous. Teams are starting to sag off of him from the perimeter, and with that much space he has taken the shot more often than not. Hubert Davis has to find a way to capitalize on teams that disrespect Cadeau, otherwise those temptations to make critical mistakes may cost them the trip to Phoenix.

Another reason that the Heels may not make the Final Four involves their up and down performances on defense. During the season, UNC had one of the best defenses in the country, and teams were regularly being held under 70 points. While that’s technically what has been happening during the NCAA Tournament, Alabama will be a much more difficult challenge, and Arizona won’t be any easier to deal with. It’s also worth noting that the Heels lost to Clemson earlier in the season, so familiarity isn’t guaranteed to work in their favor. UNC’s poor defense cost them the ACC Tournament championship, and their defense could very well cost them a chance to hang another banner in the Smith Center.

Now that I have provided my thoughts on what the Heels need to do to move on to the Final Four, I would like to hear what all of you have to say. What do you think the Heels have to do to make it to the final weekend? Also, what do you think would be the reason they do not make it? Let us know in the comments below.