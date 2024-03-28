UNC Basketball: Alabama Game Thread

UNC takes on Alabama tonight in their Sweet Sixteen matchup in Los Angeles. Carolina made it to this point by beating Wagner and Michigan State in Charlotte before heading out west as the region’s top seed.

For fans of high octane offense, this should be a good one. Both teams generally do not have trouble scoring points. For Alabama, their opponents generally have a little too much success scoring points. Their offense is one of the best in the country, but their defense leaves a lot to be desired.

The Tar Heels played very good defense for a stretch of this season, but it has been up and down since then. They’ll need to be able to stop the firepower of the Crimson Tide while also making their shots. Carolina came out flat against Michigan State and quickly went down by 12, which is not a fate they’ll want to repeat tonight.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!