UNC vs. Alabama - Player of the Game: Cormac Ryan

Let’s just get this out of the way: that sucked. After leading by as much as 10, the North Carolina Tar Heels picked a very bad time to put up one of their worst shooting halves of the season in the second. ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis inexplicably had arguably his worst night of the year, and seemingly everything that went wrong in crunch time did as Alabama beat them 89-87.

Due to that, it’s a bit difficult to key in on a player of the game. Several people had some really good moments, but then were offset by frustrating ones. As mentioned, Davis really struggled. Numbers wise, Bacot’s probably the choice, but a missed dunk late in the second half is going to be a haunting moment.

Their best in this game came late in the first half. A 13-5 run over the final couple minutes turned a tie game into a UNC eight-point lead at half time. A large part of that, and the good moments in Carolina’s eventual loss came via Cormac Ryan.

In what will sadly end up being his final collegiate game, Ryan was one of the Tar Heels’ best players, especially in that late first half run, in which he knocked down a couple threes. For the game, he finished with 17 points on 5-8 shooting from three, as well as five rebounds, an assist, and two steals. You could almost certainly nit pick and find some negatives to his game, but frankly, there’s hardly anyone you can’t say that about. It was a tough ending to the season, and everyone on the team is probably going to come away with some “what if” moments from this game.

As mentioned, Bacot had arguably the best statistical game. He ended his college career with yet another double-double, going for 19 points and 12 rebounds. Elliot Cadeau and Seth Trimble both had impressive starts to the game, each knocking down some shots. However, they didn’t appear a ton in the second half after struggling a bit on the defensive end.

The sad things is, now we have all offseason to sit and stew about this game, and the things and maybe could’ve and would’ve gone differently. This definitely was a game that was there for the taking if just one or two things changed. Alas, it was not meant to be.