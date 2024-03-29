UNC’s season ends after cold second half dooms them against Alabama

UNC fell short in their Sweet Sixteen game against Alabama on Thursday night, thanks largely to an awful second half that followed a brilliant first half. Carolina had a 54-46 lead at halftime, but ultimately dropped the game 89-87.

The two teams traded blows in the first half with UNC excelling at the Crimson Tide’s game. As good as the Alabama offense was, UNC’s was just a bit better. They hit 11 three-pointers to Alabama’s seven in the first 20 minutes, and they did it without any help from RJ Davis.

Davis’ off shooting night couldn’t have come at a worse time. The ACC Player of the Year went ice cold from the field at 4-20 and 0-9 from three. RJ made, at one point, seven straight free throws to give the Tar Heels a chance, but an extraordinarily ill-timed three-point shot by Jae’Lyn Withers was virtually the death blow. A missed point-blank dunk by Bacot was also extremely costly in the final minutes of the game where every mistake was amplified.

Armando Bacot led the team in scoring in his final game as a Tar Heel with 19 points. Cormac Ryan was unstoppable in the first half with 12 points on four threes, but didn’t find that same stroke in the second half. He finished with 17 points, just ahead of RJ Davis with 16. Harrison Ingram was the only other Tar Heel in double figures with 12.

It felt like halftime came at the worst possible time for UNC, as they had really found their stride at the end of the first half. The biggest difference was that Alabama came out of the locker room with a big swing and the Heels couldn’t have really been colder. They were out-scored by 10 points in the final 20 minutes of the game and shot just 25% from the field.

The loss is a disappointing end to the run by this year’s Heels. They bounced back from last year’s disappointment in a way that didn’t even feel real for a while at the beginning of the season. The new pieces slid in seamlessly to give Hubert Davis a shot at another Final Four run, but the defense had shown signs of weakness down the stretch and the offense just couldn’t do enough to make up for RJ Davis having a very off night against one of the better offenses in the country.

Alabama advances to face Clemson in the Elite Eight on Saturday.