UNC vs. NC State: Three Things Learned

Let me start by saying my brother and my sister both went to State. I love them. But we do not often talk on days when our alma maters go head-to-head.

That’s a story for another day. Now, let’s look at what we learned watching Carolina’s 79-70 win over the Wolfpack.

Halftime can be a blessing

If the first half of this game had gone on five more minutes, I don’t know if A) Carolina would have been able to dig themselves out of the hole they were going down, or B) if my blood pressure would have survived.

UNC eventually escaped the half down eight after NC State shot 58% from the floor, getting some really friendly rim rolls and lots of helpful bounces. Everything was going the way of the Wolfpack, but they also looked like the team that wanted it more; a team whose NCAA tournament lives were on the line.

That had to end, right?

Mercifully, halftime eventually came. Hubert surely had the paint peeling in the home locker room, which fueled Carolina’s intensity in the second half while State’s fire finally started to cool as the Wolfpack only shot 22% after the break. It was a huge shift in momentum, in the score, and in the outcome of the game.

The knockout punch is not in this team’s arsenal

...and it’s a problem. This is not the first time this particular issue been mentioned. We kind of already knew this was a thing, but this game solidified just how crucial of a weakness this team currently has with not being able to put teams away.

State started the second half on a miserable 0-15 shooting stint, yet the Tar Heels could only manage to extend the lead to 13 with about eight minutes remaining. Every time it seemed like UNC was about to step on the wolf’s throat, the Heels allowed the beast to jump back up and attack again.

While Carolina ultimately won the rebounding battle 34-31, the Tar Heels were behind much of the game. The State bench outscored UNC’s 24-10, though 22 of the Wolfpack’s bench points came from their sixth man, junior guard Jayden Taylor. Carolina also shot 11 more free throws than State (in case Pack fans need something else to gripe about).

Yes, the Heels were able to survive the test at hand, but this is a worrisome trend that could definitely end up haunting them against actual tournament teams later this month.

This team can win even if RJ and Armando don’t have great games

On a positive note, this game did have some encouraging aspects. Davis and Bacot are absolutely vital to Carolina’s postseason success, but the Heels showed against State that they could win despite neither of their two most celebrated players having a characteristically great game. RJ finished with 14 points while Armando tallied 13. Certainly not poor performances, but definitely below average considering they shot a combined 8-23 from the field.

Elliot Cadeau’s shooting is an X-Factor. If the freshman point guard can hit just one or two from deep, it’s a game-changer. On the scoreboard, yes, but then the opposing defense also has to respect his range, which opens up his drive to the basket. Elliot had 15 points today and 7 dimes in one of his best performances of the season.

Then there’s Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan. Have they ever both been on? Harrison today dropped 22, Cormac five. They both always bring that beloved energy, but if these two can ever both find their shot in the same game, Carolina can beat anyone.

Next up is Notre Dame on Tuesday. Even though it’s already March, there will undoubtedly be more to learn.