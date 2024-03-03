UNC vs NC State: Player of the Game - Elliot Cadeau

Elliot Cadeau has had his ups and downs this season, as any player does, especially but not exclusively a freshman who’s in college a year ahead of schedule. What’s become apparent over the last several games, though, as he’s started to put his stamp on games more in conference season, is that he is the one driving this UNC team on offense. R.J. Davis is a scoring machine and the energy and shooting contributions of Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram have been well-documented and appreciated, but all of it feels like it would grind to a halt without the elite connective play of Cadeau at point guard. His game Saturday afternoon against the N.C. State Wolfpack might have been the clearest example of this yet — Cadeau’s fingerprints were all over this one as he made several highlight and routine plays en route to 15 points on 5/7 shooting (1/1 from 3, 4/5 from the line), 4 rebounds, and 7 assists to just 2 turnovers, and for that and more (I’ll get to it in a second), he’s our Player of the Game.

Cadeau’s impact on the game started early with a nifty feed to Harrison Ingram cutting to the lane that resulted in a monster dunk, which probably would have been the assist of the game most games without question. In this one, he topped it just a few minutes later. First, Cadeau calmly stepped into a catch-and-shoot three and buried it, then after forcing a missed shot on the other end, got the ball from Armando Bacot, took about one dribble, and fired a laser down the court to a streaking Ingram, beating defenders with velocity that would’ve made yesterday’s participants in the NFL Combine drool. Ingram cashed in a layup that brought the Heels’ lead up to 6 after the two teams had basically been trading 1-point leads for the first 10 minutes of the game. Without that run, the Heels’ cold stretch to close the half probably ends in something more like a 15-point deficit at the half than the painful but manageable 8-point margin it ended up being.

Then came the second half. After one Wolfpack basket took their lead to double digits, Cadeau and the Heels got cooking. College basketball statistical analyst extraordinaire Evan Miyakawa has popularized the term “killshots” for 10-0 runs in college basketball — if you go on one, you win 71% of the time. If you go on two, you win almost 90% of the time. He posted this chart a week and a half ago, and you’ll note that UNC is in the place you’d like to be:

There were no such runs in this game, as far as I can tell. State did close the first half on a 14-1 run, which gave them the aforementioned lead. The Heels stormed back with a 14-2 spurt in which the 14 points were: Cormac Ryan 3-pointer assisted by Cadeau, basket by Armando Bacot after a Cadeau rebound, floater by Ingram on a Cadeau feed, two Cadeau free throws, a ridiculous layup through contact by Cadeau on which he unfortunately couldn’t cash the and-1 free throw, and an R.J. Davis three set up by a Cadeau pass. You see what I mean when I say his fingerprints were all over this one?

That run got things even again; the score was 53-52 Heels after a couple of lead-exchanging buckets on either side. Then both teams got cold for a while, and then the Heels put together a 13-1 run to distance themselves to basically the game’s final margin. This one wasn’t quite as Cadeau-centric as the other, partly because a lot of it was free throws during a stretch where the officiating crew got excruciatingly whistle-happy on both ends, but it still included a Bacot and-1 assisted by Cadeau, two Cadeau free throws, and was capped off by Cadeau hitting Ingram across the court for a wide-open triple. What does it say when “less involved” means “directly responsible for 8/13 points?” These maybe weren’t killshots in the technical sense, but they were close enough that the impact was the same — bursts where UNC impressed its superior quality on its opponent en route to a win, starting with its point guard.

I want to say something else about this performance by Cadeau, and it’s about a moment during that first run. In the middle of it, Harrison Ingram missed a three and the long rebound popped out into Cadeau’s vicinity. He grabbed it under pressure from Casey Morsell, who reached in, got his hand caught in the cookie jar, and was called for a foul. Then Cadeau pulled a classic streetball move — instead of resetting, he flexed and ripped the ball out, as if to signal to Morsell he was never getting that rebound, and jawed a little to back himself up. The resulting flare-up on the court going into timeout was nothing huge, but it was enough to palpably feel a different emotional texture to this game that Hubert Davis would later say he thought made the difference in his team’s elevated level of play in the second half. It’s the kind of emotional leadership you expect from veterans, but this time, it came from a freshman. That’s just awesome, and that bit of extracurricular excellence makes this, I think, a fully deserved Player of the Game honor.

The other candidate was Ingram, who started the game hot and didn’t really cool off, finishing with a game-high 22 points on 8/14 shooting (13 in the first half), including 2/5 from distance. He added 6 rebounds and didn’t turn it over; it was a less involved floor game than usual for him but he was, as always, continually present, and his two first-half dunks were huge for the early momentum that, like I said earlier, made the comeback possible.