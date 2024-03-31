UNC Basketball: Quiet

There may not be another kind of building in the world built more specifically for noise than an arena. Even concert halls fall silent from time to time, and when there is sound it’s a very focused, specific variety. Basketball courts, by comparison, are a cacophony. An arena full of screaming fans is a barely-contained indoor storm, an ear-splitting exhaltation to whichever deity you choose to please just let this shot fall. Imagine the courts in your neighborhood, even. Likely blacktop, so fewer shoe squeaks, but still the customary conversations, fights, balls dribbling in play and in the hands of the folks on the sidelines who’ve got next. There’s such a specific sound associated with this sport that we love, so it’s almost a physical absence when that sound is gone.

There are likely not any balls being dribbled in the Dean Dome. There’s no practice being held, no film study happening somewhere in the arena. There’s likely some admin work taking place, off in hushed and carpeted offices, a somber winding-down of a once-promising season. Still, in the absence of the rest of that noise, the sudden silence is almost suffocating. There will be meetings in the weeks to come, quiet talks taking place in those same offices, away from the court and with the benefit of time to begin to seal the psychic wound left from a disappointing finish. There are decisions to be made, somewhere off in that deep quiet, about who will be a part of that joyful noise in the season to come and who will not. We already know some of the voices who will no longer be in that chorus, players we have come to know and love as part of this Tar Heel team and will now be moving to whatever will be their next step.

For every team but one, this quiet settles in. The last team standing will end the season with ears ringing with celebration, a banner hung in the rafters that will echo throughout the seasons to come at their school. Everyone else, though, has to confront the sudden onset of the hush, that muted crashing of the dreams built for and by a team throughout the regular season. It’s a cruel way to find a champion, and a stomach-churning drop into the offseason that awaits everyone but the team cutting the nets down after the final game.

For most teams, this will sting. Whether it’s a blowout or a buzzer beater, there are things that every player on the floor for the losing team will wish they could have back. I’m sure there are things for these Tar Heels that will echo through this quiet.

This is not new. Obviously, the Tar Heels and every other team in the country lose in far more tournaments than they win. But this one is fresh, and this sudden silence is still new and uncomfortable. After today, there will only be four teams left, and the Tar Heels will be watching from home.

For this evening’s first game, I’m going to have to turn the volume all the way down.