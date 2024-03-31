UNC Football: Pro Day Recap

With a quarterback prospect expected to be an early first-round draft pick, it makes sense that UNC had a bigger Pro Day than we’ve seen in Chapel Hill in some time. Prospects like Sam Howell and Josh Downs drew their own crowds of representatives from every NFL team, but those crowds were dwarfed by the approximately 100 team personnel who showed up in Chapel Hill on Thursday, including several general managers, head coaches, and key offensive staff. Drake Maye was, of course, the main event, but a lot of guys participated in this chance to be seen by the biggest group of decision-makers they may ever get the chance to be in front of:

#UNC football's Pro Day is scheduled for this Thursday, March 28 at 2 p.m.



Participants:



Will Barnes

Gio Biggers

British Brooks

Don Chapman

Tomari Fox

Amari Gainer

Corey Gaynor

Cedric Gray

Ben Kiernan

Drew Little

Drake Maye

Ed Montilus

Myles Murphy

Spencer Rolland

Tez Walker — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) March 25, 2024

This list ended up being incomplete, as several former players joined the proceedings as well — notably wide receivers Emery Simmons and Beau Corrales, who caught passes from Maye in the most-watched event of the afternoon, but also defensive lineman Chris Collins, linebacker Khadry Jackson, and defensive backs Cam Kelly and Dae Dae Hollins. Before I start listing some takeaways, I just want to note that this was a pretty cool thing to see — Mack Brown and the program welcoming Tar Heels who transferred out for one reason or another back for this opportunity. I liked a lot what Mack Brown said when asked for his reasons: that whether or not they’re with the program currently, they’ve still contributed to UNC, some in big ways and others in smaller ones, and that contribution merits giving back to them. I grow extremely weary of hearing the same criticisms of the transfer market over and over again, that it makes college sports more impersonal, or turns college athletes into mercenaries, and I liked seeing a kind of publicized preservation of humanity in this case. I hope it becomes a trend.

As for the reasons you’re reading this, continue on:

I will at some point run out of words to say that the most anticipated portion of the afternoon was Drake Maye’s throwing script, but that’s just the facts of it. As expected, Maye didn’t do any of the speed or agility tests, as with his time at the Combine — presumably all of his prep time was spent working on said script. I dislike it, but that’s become the norm for top QB prospects: Stand on the athleticism you show on tape, unless you know it will help you to test, and prioritize the arm that got you to this position.

Maye threw to 2023 teammates Tez Walker and Nate McCollum, 2024 early enrollee Jordan Shipp, transfers Corrales and Simmons, and a couple of unidentified receivers who are likely fellow training partners with Anthony Boone, the Duke quarterback turned private QB coach who’s worked with Maye since he was in high school. Running backs British Brooks and Omarion Hampton also ran a few underneath routes for their former quarterback. He had a pretty ambitious script for a Pro Day, simulating throwing from under center and the gun, after play action, under pressure, on the move to both directions, and featuring a lot of deep shots in one stretch in a situation where a lot of guys’ arms would be tired. I counted 4 misses out of 74 passes that were his fault — two airmailed out routes, one to each side, a slant slightly behind a running back that was dropped, and an end zone fade that we didn’t see but that he immediately demanded be run again so he could throw it right. Other than that, he was basically perfect, including dropping multiple jaws in the audience on a sequence of deep throws that might as well have been handoffs for how easily they were caught.

Drake Maye shows off his cannon and throws a beautiful 65-yd deep bomb pic.twitter.com/m8mg8YHROl — brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) March 28, 2024

Among receivers, Tez Walker had himself a pretty good day. I think he had a drop on a comeback route, but he ran sharper routes than he had at the Combine or Senior Bowl and was able to show off his elite deep-ball tracking and receiving skills. He re-ran the 3-cone and short shuttle, but I haven’t seen times anywhere, suggesting they probably weren’t flattering — which puts a bit of a cap on what evaluators are going to see as far as his potential to be a route-runner against defenders and not a speed merchant. The latter can still provide him an NFL career, but it probably will depress his value as a draft prospect. Beau Corrales also impressed. He ran a 4.53 40-yard dash and recorded a 37-inch vertical, both really good numbers for his size, and then went out and had a really good day receiving with several tightrope acts on the sideline and one leaping adjustment on a high red zone ball from Maye to never let the ball hit the ground.

had himself a pretty good day. I think he had a drop on a comeback route, but he ran sharper routes than he had at the Combine or Senior Bowl and was able to show off his elite deep-ball tracking and receiving skills. He re-ran the 3-cone and short shuttle, but I haven’t seen times anywhere, suggesting they probably weren’t flattering — which puts a bit of a cap on what evaluators are going to see as far as his potential to be a route-runner against defenders and not a speed merchant. The latter can still provide him an NFL career, but it probably will depress his value as a draft prospect. also impressed. He ran a 4.53 40-yard dash and recorded a 37-inch vertical, both really good numbers for his size, and then went out and had a really good day receiving with several tightrope acts on the sideline and one leaping adjustment on a high red zone ball from Maye to never let the ball hit the ground. Cedric Gray stood on his speed and explosiveness numbers but ran the agility tests, ending up with a pretty good 3-cone and an average short-shuttle. He also did some position work, showing his fluid hips and good hands in coverage — that will be his calling card in the NFL. You can see some of that work here, video courtesy of InsideCarolina:

Among the less-heralded prospects trying to show out, defensive back Gio Biggers apparently raised some eyebrows with a 4.41 forty-yard dash and 36.5-inch vertical. I don’t have any information on his positional work, but that’s pro-level athleticism that might get him in somebody’s training camp even if he wasn’t thought of as much of an NFL prospect.

We’ll have more pre-draft coverage in the coming month, including updates on who guys are meeting and draft profiles for the Tar Heel -> NFL hopefuls.