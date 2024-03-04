UNC Basketball: Welcome to March

North Carolina is fresh off another ACC victory, as they secured the season sweep against NC State on Saturday afternoon behind 22 points from Harrison Ingram. The Tar Heels (23-6, 15-3) are one win away from, at worst, a share of the regular season conference title. We knew this, though. Hubert Davis has been doing a whole lot of winning in his third year at the helm, so it’s no surprise they are closing in on this feat. The bar has been raised, and expectations for this year’s squad are high for March and hopefully beyond.

Saturdays have been much more enjoyable for us fans over the last few months. Days after North Carolina games have been much more pleasant and exciting than in recent years. It’s been refreshing. I bring this up because as we are heading into the last week of the regular season, with senior night on Tuesday, and I want to make sure we all remember what the other side of the coin feels like.

Remember having to continue your day after another buzzer-beating loss in the 2019-20 season? Or when games were cancelled in 2020-21? How many times did North Carolina blow leads in the 2021-22 regular season? Missing the tournament last year? Yeah, not fun. I know you remember those feelings. Games were occasionally more painful and frustrating to watch than enjoyable. Days were ruined. If you’re like me, maybe you got a little too angry sometimes. Sound familiar?

I bring back those bad and (for some of us) sensitive memories to say this: let’s not take what we have in front of us with this year’s Tar Heel team for granted. North Carolina is just days away from potentially locking up the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament. They’re in the conversation for the last top seed in the NCAA tournament. A likely top-ten marquee matchup is in store for Saturday at Cameron Indoor. Best of all, it’s March.

This type of introduction to March for Tar Heel basketball is precisely why the sport and month are so great. But, as we know all too well, it’s not always this kind to us. There are years when March isn’t so fun. Whether it’s an early upset, being on the bubble, or watching all the madness and feeling left out, us fans have been there.

Not this year, though. Soak up these final days of security until the chaos begins. But when it starts, savor every minute of it. It’ll be gone before we know it.