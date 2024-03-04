UNC Basketball: Conference and NCAA Race Update

Right when you think you have things figured out, they actually go and play the games.

Carolina has been able to stay above the fray for the most part this season. They had already locked up the two seed with their win against Miami, and now it’s even clearer that they can be no worse than second place outright, thanks to Duke’s win over UVA on Saturday. At least we have some clarity there.

We have clarity in some ways, but not in others. Let’s dig into specifics of where things stand in Carolina’s hunt for the one seed in the ACC Tournament, as well as their hunt to get the other prime spot in Charlotte for the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

ACC Regular Season Championship/Tournament 1 Seed

Let’s get the simple stuff out of the way.

First off, Carolina can hang a banner with one more win. One win guarantees they’ll finish at least tied for first place in the ACC, which means a regular season championship, and thus a banner. It’d be nice if it were to come on Armando Bacot’s Senior Night on Tuesday; Bacot has seen many things in his five seasons at Carolina, but not one ACC Regular Season Championship.

Second, Carolina secures the outright ACC Regular Season Championship with either two wins, or one win and a Duke loss, or two Duke losses. That means it can come as soon as Tuesday, should the Blue Devils lose at NC State on Monday. Considering how they looked at times this season on the road, and the head-scratching ability of NC State, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. Of course, the other way is Carolina wins in Durham, even if Duke wins Monday and Carolina loses—or even if both lose this week going into Saturday.

So what happens if both Carolina and Duke win this week, and then Carolina loses in Durham? Well, that’s where it gets complicated.

There’s a real muddled middle in the ACC right now. What you need to know about the ACC tiebreakers first: you start at the top and compare winning percentages against each team until one of the tied teams has a better winning percentage. So, when it’s just one team—as it would be with Virginia if they end up in third—then UNC going 1-0 and Duke going 2-0 wouldn’t matter, as they are both undefeated. However, when you get to a slot and it’s a tie, then all the teams are grouped together and the records of how each team did against that whole are compared. That’s where a team going 2-0 against a squad and the other going 1-0 could hurt, because it helps the overall winning percentage.

So, let’s look at this muddled middle and all the teams that might end up tied for fourth:

Note that Syracuse and Virginia both have played 19 games. Virginia is off in this midweek cycle and Syracuse drew the lucky “get the weekend before the ACC Tournament off” slot. So UVA can’t finish with more than eight losses, and Syracuse can’t finish with more than nine.

Here are each team’s upcoming schedule:

Finally, let’s look at how UNC and Duke did against each of the squads:

As you can see, it’s a mess right now, but if you’re looking for simplicity—root for Pitt and Wake, and against Duke (duh), Syracuse, and Clemson. Pitt and Wake ending up tied for fourth or in sole possession of that slot helps out Carolina a ton. We’ll have a lot more clarity on this by the end of the day Tuesday.

NCAA Seeding/Starting in Charlotte

Not much has changed here for the Tar Heels. Tennessee, Duke, and Carolina all won this past weekend, so it’s still looking likely that the Tar Heels and Blue Devils are fighting for one spot in Charlotte while Tennessee has the other.

An interesting wrinkle has popped up in this scenario lately. It wouldn’t affect Carolina getting to Charlotte, but it may affect where Carolina is bracketed. At this point Purdue, Houston, and UConn are locks for one seeds. Houston has survived some scares and they still have to face down Kansas, but unless they fall flat coming up you’d have to assume they’ll be a one seed with Dallas as their goal.

The last one seed had been assumed to be up for grabs between Carolina and Arizona, but the Volunteers actually have snuck up as a possibility for that fourth one seed. They have two ranked matchups coming this week—one on the road against South Carolina and the other at home against Kentucky. A couple of wins there would boost their resume to the point where UNC’s win over them probably wouldn’t be strong enough to keep them seeded behind the Tar Heels.

Does it matter in terms of getting to Charlotte? Not really, although it does place a bigger importance on finishing strong against Duke next weekend and in the ACC Tournament. That said, if Carolina wants to get a one seed they are likely going to have to win out to have an argument.

The answer to both the ACC and NCAA seeding is simple—win. Otherwise you put yourself in a spot where things may be more difficult than you’d want.

If both Duke and Carolina win this week, I’ll have your Championship clinching scenarios for you later on so you’ll know how to follow along with the action. The game this Saturday will always be full of meaning, it’s just a question of how much.

We’ll know the answer to that soon enough.