UNC Basketball: Stock Report - Week 17

Week 17 almost felt like a bye-week, since Carolina played on Monday night and then not again until Saturday afternoon. Two wins keep the Heels in first place in the ACC, so the team remains in a good place, although cracks in performance raise concerns about UNC’s ceiling come tournament time.

Of course, there was a historic performance and some ebbs and flows, so let’s dive into the team’s stock as we round into the final week of the regular season.

STOCK UP

RJ Davis: ACC player of the year is now sewn up. Unless something insane happens, RJ Davis will be a first team All-American. And honestly, there should be more discussion for RJ as the national player of the year. Alas…

RJ’s performance against Miami was one for the ages. He scored a career-high (and Dean E. Smith Center record) 42 points against the Hurricanes, and it’s a good thing he did. RJ gives the team so much, and what they needed from him last Monday was scoring. His teammates combined for 33 points (there were no other double-digit scorers) in a game that Carolina only won by four. Every. Single. Point. Mattered.

NC State threw some gadget defenses at RJ, double-teaming him on the wings, denying Elliot Cadeau on the inbounds (forcing RJ to handle instead of coming off screens/curls ready to shoot), and generally banging on him when he ran around in his sets. But RJ didn’t force the action, scoring in the flow of the game (he was one of four Tar Heels in double-digits), and made plays for others, notching five assists. He was also tied for the team-high in rebounds with seven.

RJ Davis continues to be the offensive fulcrum for the team and has shown several different faces to opponents. As long as he has consistent support from secondary scorers, Carolina will be dangerous in the tournament.

Harrison Ingram: An uneven week, but a strong finish.

Ingram has reinvented himself at Carolina as a playmaking power forward with an insatiable appetite for rebounds. So far this season, Armando Bacot leads the team with 300 rebounds, and Ingram is right behind at 263 (10.3 and 9.1 rpg, respectively). Folks, he’s hauling in one fewer rebound per game than Carolina’s all-time leading rebounder.

Against NC State, he put together his best scoring performance of the season, collecting a team-high 22 points against the Wolfpack. He did everything, scoring from the perimeter, posting up and hitting the turn-around, and even several ferocious dunks.

Better yet, he was 4-4 from the free throw line! As a 58.8% free throw shooter, this is a big deal! If UNC needs to salt away a close game in the tournament, it will be a huge boost if Hubert Davis can confidently leave Ingram in the game for all of his plus skills, and not worry about losing possessions to missed free throws.

Elliot Cadeau: An uneven week, like Ingram, but he played his best game of the season against State.

Cadeau was a quintessential playmaker against the Wolfpack, giving Hubert Davis control in a game that could’ve spiraled out of it after a hot first-half for NC State. The freshman point guard probed the defense intelligently, attacking the rim and firing passes to ready shooters (team-high seven assists) in equal measure. He was an efficient 5-7 shooting from the floor (including a nice rhythm 3-pointer from the wing) and was 4-5 from the free throw line.

There was some flash…

What a pass this was from Cadeau! pic.twitter.com/KPDKHVPHo3 — Tar Heel Tapes (@TarHeelTapes) March 2, 2024

… but overall, this was an extremely mature performance. Cadeau appears to be entering fourth gear at the right time. It’s exciting to forecast what the team can do if this is Cadeau’s new standard.

STOCK DOWN

Cormac Ryan: This rating mostly stems from the Miami game, a tough day at the office.

Ryan does many things for the team, but for Carolina to make it back to Phoenix, the one thing they need from him is consistent outside shooting. Against Miami, Ryan was a woeful 1-9 from three. This continues a season-long rollercoaster ride of cold and hot streaks. Week 16 saw him on a heater that led to a “Stock Up” and look where we are again.

Now, the benefit of having an older and more mature player is that when his shot isn’t falling, Ryan doesn’t shrink away and hide. He’s still involved and doing things to help the team win. Against NC State, he did not hunt his shot (he was 1-3 from three), but was all up in DJ Horne’s grill in the second half, after the NC State guard scored 16 first-half points and started feeling himself a little too much.

After clashing with Ryan—who became a victim of yet another about-face whistle performance from an ACC referee crew—Horne only scored four second half points on 1-7 shooting. Ryan tied Armando Bacot for the highest team +/- with +17.

With an increasingly frisky Notre Dame in town on Tuesday night (the Irish have won five of their last six games, including their last two against Wake Forest and Clemson), will Ryan have the heart to kill some of his old friends? Based on his work and ‘idgaf’ attitude so far this season, I’d say the answer is a resounding “Yes!”

Next week, we’ll have the final stock report of the regular season. We’ll take a look at how the team is performing after the ACC tournament, and then hopefully three more weeks of NCAA tournament reflection and projection! Happy Duke Week everyone!