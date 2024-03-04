UNC vs. Notre Dame: Three Things to Watch

We have arrived at the end of the road for at least two Tar Heels — Armando Bacot and Cormac Ryan have exhausted their eligibility this season, so tomorrow night will be their final game in the Dean Smith Center. Other seniors that could be playing their final home game are Paxson Wojcik, Jae’Lyn Withers, Creighton Lebo, Rob Landry, Duwe Farris, and RJ Davis. There has already been discussions surrounding whether or not Davis would be interested in coming back for the 2024-25 season, but so far nobody knows what his plans are. NIL makes things really interesting when it comes to players maxing out their eligibility, so perhaps that will be a relevant factor in Davis’ decision.

For now, Davis and his team is focused on Notre Dame, who has been hot as of late. While they are a sub-.500 team both in ACC play and overall, they have won four of their last five games. Anybody that is expecting this to be an easy night for the Tar Heels should recalibrate their expectations: the Irish are going to give them a fight, and if the Heels aren’t ready for it, they may end up having one of the worst Senior Nights ever. Let’s take a look at how they can avoid a disaster in the Dean Dome.

Shutting down Markus Burton

Freshman guard Markus Burton has been having a pretty impressive season for Notre Dame. Right now he is averaging 17.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, and he is shooting 42.3% from the field. His efficiency has been above average over the last three games, and he also has scored 20+ points during that span. Against Wake Forest, Burton finished with 31 points, three rebounds, three assists, and four steals, all while shooting 60% from the field.

Hubert Davis will likely have to deploy Cormac Ryan to take on yet another tough assignment, but honestly this will likely be a team effort to slow Burton down. Making him make shots from the perimeter will be the primary objective, while the secondary objective will be not letting him get easy shots at the rim. He is only shooting 30% from deep this season, so turning him into a jump shooter would likely neutralize what he’s able to do on the floor. Notre Dame’s rise over the last five games have largely been because of his success, so should he go MIA they likely won’t stand much of a chance.

Making a statement against a last place team

Not underestimating Notre Dame will be important for UNC, but perhaps even more important than that is the need to prove that they can decisively put a team away. We’ve seen them all but shut down in the final minutes of the second half countless times this season, and ultimately it’s hurt their NET ranking more than it’s helped them. The game against NC State was a great example — they had the Wolfpack dead to rights in the first 10 minutes of the second half, but then they let them come back for some inexplicable reason before finally coming away with a nine-point win. It’s been a toxic part of their DNA, and tomorrow night they need to rid themselves of the nasty habit.

The way that this happens is simple: UNC needs to play every minute against the Irish like it is the Final Four and they are down by 10. It sounds silly, I know, but truly I feel like this team’s best moments have been when they are facing adversity, which also speaks to their other bad habit of going into halftime down to teams that they later end up defeating. It’s great that this team has an on and off switch, but perhaps for one night the off switch can break and they can win convincingly against an inferior opponent. We all know how cruel the NCAA Tournament is, and not being able to put away an opponent decisively could be the difference between moving on to the next round and going home early.

The Battle for First Place in the ACC

The number one reason that the Tar Heels need to win tomorrow night’s game against the Irish is that it will have huge implications on the ACC regular season title race. Later tonight Duke will face off against NC State in PNC Arena, and should they leave Raleigh with a loss, a win for the Heels would clinch the title. However, should Duke win and UNC lose before Saturday, their game against each other will decide who will earn the coveted first place spot in the ACC Tournament. Finally, if both teams win before they square off Saturday, a UNC win would lock up the regular season title, and a Duke win would mean they split.

All of this is a boring way to say that the Heels have a big opportunity to do what they should do and take down the last place team in the ACC to earn at least some share of the regular season crown. I’m sure a certain network would love for this weekend’s game to be the deciding factor for who wins the conference, but realistically it shouldn’t come down to that. Duke will probably take down the Wolfpack later tonight, but truly UNC’s destiny is in their own hands. Carolina fans do not want a high-stakes UNC/Duke game, so let’s avoid that at all cost. The “If you don’t have a rooting interest then this is the best game ever” crowd will be okay, I promise.