AP Top 25: Week of 3/4

We’ve reached the final week of the college basketball regular season. This Saturday, the North Carolina Tar Heels men will play their annual season-ending game against Duke, and then we will have reached the conference tournaments. The “Madness” part of “March Madness” is very nearly here.

However, we still do have one week left to go, and another set of AP Rankings to check in on before we get there.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Houston (52 first place votes) UConn (6) Purdue (4) Tennessee Arizona Iowa State North Carolina Marquette Duke Creighton Baylor Illinois Auburn Kansas Kentucky Alabama South Carolina Washington State Gonzaga BYU San Diego State Utah State Saint Mary’s South Florida Dayton

Where is UNC?

After picking up a pair of wins last week, inching closer to an ACC regular season title, the Tar Heels moved up a couple places this week. Carolina is now up to #7, gaining two places from last week.

Biggest Winners

BYU pulled off the difficult task of going into Allen Fieldhouse and beating Kansas, even though they trailed by double digits at points. As a result, they moved up from the unofficial #26 to the official #20.

Biggest Losers

On the flip side of that game, Kansas has the biggest fall, dropping seven spots. They were closely followed by Saint Mary’s, who took their first conference loss of the season, falling to Gonzaga.

Conference Breakdown

Big 12: 5

SEC: 5

Big Ten: 3

ACC: 2

Big Ten: 2

Mountain West: 2

Pac-12: 2

WCC: 2

AAC: 1

Atlantic 10: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#3 Purdue (26-3) at #12 Illinois (22-7) - Tonight at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock

#2 UConn (26-3) at #8 Marquette (22-7) - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on FS1

#14 Kansas (21-8) at #1 Houston (26-3) - Saturday at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

While the Heels did pick up a very nice rivalry win over Duke at the weekend, they did lose to Boston College earlier in the week. As a result, Carolina are still getting Top 25 votes, but are a ways off cracking the rankings. They have a chance to make up some ground in the ACC Tournament this week, where they go in as the #8 seed and will take on Miami on Thursday.

Biggest Winners

Not the biggest rise in number of places, but it’s hard to argue that Iowa wasn’t the biggest winner of the week. For one, they beat previously #2 Ohio State to jump the Buckeyes and some others this week. Besides that, Caitlin Clark broke Pete Maravich’s all-time Division I scoring record, which made a bit of news over the weekend.

Biggest Losers

Virginia Tech took a loss on the court when they fell to Virginia over the weekend. However, they possibly have suffered another big loss in the process. Hokies’ star and two-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley suffered an injury in the third quarter of that game and her status is unknown at time of writing.

Conference Breakdown

Pac-12: 6

ACC: 5

Big 12: 4

Big Ten: 3

Big East: 2

SEC: 2

MAAC: 1

Mountain West: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

This week, a majority of the power conferences are holding their league tournaments, so there’s not a ton of marquee matchups that are currently set. Instead of a look at the individual matchups, here’s a look at some of the big tournaments taking place this week.