 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP Top 25: Week of 3/4

We’re getting into crunch time as the calendar turns to March.

By Matt Ferenchick
/ new
NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at North Carolina Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve reached the final week of the college basketball regular season. This Saturday, the North Carolina Tar Heels men will play their annual season-ending game against Duke, and then we will have reached the conference tournaments. The “Madness” part of “March Madness” is very nearly here.

However, we still do have one week left to go, and another set of AP Rankings to check in on before we get there.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. Houston (52 first place votes)
  2. UConn (6)
  3. Purdue (4)
  4. Tennessee
  5. Arizona
  6. Iowa State
  7. North Carolina
  8. Marquette
  9. Duke
  10. Creighton
  11. Baylor
  12. Illinois
  13. Auburn
  14. Kansas
  15. Kentucky
  16. Alabama
  17. South Carolina
  18. Washington State
  19. Gonzaga
  20. BYU
  21. San Diego State
  22. Utah State
  23. Saint Mary’s
  24. South Florida
  25. Dayton

Where is UNC?

After picking up a pair of wins last week, inching closer to an ACC regular season title, the Tar Heels moved up a couple places this week. Carolina is now up to #7, gaining two places from last week.

Biggest Winners

BYU pulled off the difficult task of going into Allen Fieldhouse and beating Kansas, even though they trailed by double digits at points. As a result, they moved up from the unofficial #26 to the official #20.

Biggest Losers

On the flip side of that game, Kansas has the biggest fall, dropping seven spots. They were closely followed by Saint Mary’s, who took their first conference loss of the season, falling to Gonzaga.

Conference Breakdown

  • Big 12: 5
  • SEC: 5
  • Big Ten: 3
  • ACC: 2
  • Big Ten: 2
  • Mountain West: 2
  • Pac-12: 2
  • WCC: 2
  • AAC: 1
  • Atlantic 10: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #3 Purdue (26-3) at #12 Illinois (22-7) - Tonight at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock
  • #2 UConn (26-3) at #8 Marquette (22-7) - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on FS1
  • #14 Kansas (21-8) at #1 Houston (26-3) - Saturday at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. South Carolina (35 first place votes)
  2. Stanford
  3. Iowa
  4. Ohio State
  5. USC
  6. Texas
  7. UCLA
  8. LSU
  9. UConn
  10. NC State
  11. Virginia Tech
  12. Indiana
  13. Oregon State
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Gonzaga
  16. Kansas State
  17. Baylor
  18. Colorado
  19. Oklahoma
  20. Syracuse
  21. Creighton
  22. Utah
  23. UNLV
  24. Louisville
  25. Fairfield

Where is UNC?

While the Heels did pick up a very nice rivalry win over Duke at the weekend, they did lose to Boston College earlier in the week. As a result, Carolina are still getting Top 25 votes, but are a ways off cracking the rankings. They have a chance to make up some ground in the ACC Tournament this week, where they go in as the #8 seed and will take on Miami on Thursday.

Biggest Winners

Not the biggest rise in number of places, but it’s hard to argue that Iowa wasn’t the biggest winner of the week. For one, they beat previously #2 Ohio State to jump the Buckeyes and some others this week. Besides that, Caitlin Clark broke Pete Maravich’s all-time Division I scoring record, which made a bit of news over the weekend.

Biggest Losers

Virginia Tech took a loss on the court when they fell to Virginia over the weekend. However, they possibly have suffered another big loss in the process. Hokies’ star and two-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley suffered an injury in the third quarter of that game and her status is unknown at time of writing.

Conference Breakdown

  • Pac-12: 6
  • ACC: 5
  • Big 12: 4
  • Big Ten: 3
  • Big East: 2
  • SEC: 2
  • MAAC: 1
  • Mountain West: 1
  • WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

This week, a majority of the power conferences are holding their league tournaments, so there’s not a ton of marquee matchups that are currently set. Instead of a look at the individual matchups, here’s a look at some of the big tournaments taking place this week.

  • ACC Tournament: March 6-10 in Greensboro, NC - Final is Sunday at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN
  • Big Ten Tournament: March 6-10 in Minneapolis, MN - Final is Sunday at 12:00 PM ET on CBS
  • Pac-12 Tournament: March 6-10 in Las Vegas, NV - Final is Sunday at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN

More From Tar Heel Blog

Loading comments...