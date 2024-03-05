UNC vs. Notre Dame: How to Watch

We’re now a couple days into March and inching closer towards the most exciting part of the season. While conference tournament and the “Big Dance” are on the horizon, there’s still some regular season left to go, including a couple important games for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Tonight, UNC will host Notre Dame in a game that’s a big deal for a couple reasons. For one, this game is an important one in the ACC conference regular season race. A win tonight will guarantee the Tar Heels at least part of the crown, with a chance to win it outright this weekend against Duke. A loss ensures that everything will be on the line in round two of the rivalry. The Irish aren’t great this year, but Carolina certainly cannot afford to look past them.

Besides that, it’s Senior Night, and the final chance for Armando Bacot on the other departing players to play in the Smith Center. Senior Night is always an emotional occasion, and you certainly don’t want to send the seniors off with a bad last home game memory.

If you’re not going to be on hand for the festivities tonight, here’s how you can catch the action.