UNC Basketball: Notre Dame Game Thread

Senior Night is always special. These days, it’s very rare for beloved players to stick around in one place for four years. The fact that UNC fans have gotten five seasons of a player like Armando Bacot is even more of a rare happening. RJ Davis still has one year of eligibility left, but it’s unclear whether or not he’ll choose to return next season, so he’ll be honored as well.

These players have been fundamental to what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill. These players could have cut and ran after Roy Williams retired, but they stayed. We know this is the definitive last hurrah for Bacot, and it has been such a joy to watch him play. If this is RJ’s last home game, seeing him turn into a legitimate contender for Player of the Year has been a delight. Selfishly, I hope he decides to run it back one more time.

Not to overlook the other seniors: Cormac Ryan, Paxson Wojcik, Creighton Lebo, Rob Landry, Jae’Lyn Withers, and Duwe Farris — thank you for being Tar Heels. We appreciate you.

Let’s send the seniors off on a high note and secure at least a share of the ACC regular season title.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!