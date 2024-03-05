UNC clinches at least a share of the ACC title with win over Notre Dame

UNC sent their seniors out on a high note Tuesday night with a 84-51 blowout win over Notre Dame. It has been a while since the Tar Heels truly blew a team out without letting off the gas late, so seeing them lead wire to wire was a welcome sight.

In what may have been his last game in the Dean Dome, RJ Davis was a force once again. Davis scored 22 points, made four three-pointers, and dished out six assists to lead the team. Armando Bacot and Cormac Ryan finished with 14 points each. Ryan came to play against his former team with an efficient 4-9 mark from the field. Bacot, in his final game in front of the crowd in Chapel Hill, hit two three-pointers, including his last shot before being pulled for an ovation.

As he has so many times this season, Harrison Ingram was the teams leading rebounder by a wide margin. He finished the game with 11 points and 14 boards. Jalen Washington also had a strong showing with 10 points including two three-pointers. It’s good to see the big men hit from deep.

It was quite possibly the most complete game we’ve seen out of Carolina since the win over Duke. They closed the first half on a big run and came out of the locker room to continue that streak. Notre Dame, down 41-25 at the half, couldn’t score for five minutes and it made a bad situation (for them) even worse. UNC hit 11 of their threes, scored 18 points off Irish turnovers, and pushed their lead to as many as 38 in the second half.

The win guarantees that UNC will win at least a share of the ACC regular season title. If they can beat Duke on Saturday, they’ll win it out right. It’s their first conference title since 2019. Although we do not have clarity on what RJ’s plans are for next year, he and Bacot have meant so much to this program that it would be a fitting end to their long tenures here to put a bow on things with an ACC title.

Carolina will travel to Durham on Saturday for the regular season finale against Duke.