UNC vs. Notre Dame: Three Things Learned

It’s been a while since we got to see a blowout, huh? After a couple weeks straight of wins that felt less comfortable than they probably should have, the North Carolina Tar Heels brought a new energy to the last week of the regular seasons, and on the unfortunate other side of it stood the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Heels led basically wire to wire and basically ended the game with over 10 minutes to go on an emotional Senior Night for the program and its fans. Let’s go over some takeaways ahead of a season finale in Durham:

1. Killshots are good

Is this an excuse for me to indulge in some horn-tooting? Perhaps. You might have seen my brief invocation of what Evan Miyakawa calls “killshots” in my Player of the Game article for Saturday’s State game. To recap, a team that goes on a single 10-0 run has a 71% chance of winning that game. A team that goes on 2 moves those odds up near 90%. A 20-0 run, or “double killshot,” wins 91% of the time, but that’s kind of obvious.

Anyways, to the game in question — After kind of jockeying with the Irish for about 10 minutes, the Heels, powered by Harrison Ingram, went on an 18-4 run that put them up 36-20 and had the game feeling like it was a couple of made shots from being over with 3:30 to go in the first half. Then, the energy got a little sluggish even if Notre Dame didn’t really come back per se — over the last 210 seconds, the teams both put up 5 points, going into the half with UNC up 41-25. But it felt like the Heels hadn’t thrown a knockout punch when they could have, just because the Irish had put some points up after getting shut down for so long. All that was put to rest when the second half opened, and the Heels scored 16 before the Irish could get anything in the basket. For extra fun, the basket that made this run officially a killshot? That got it to double digits? An Armando Bacot three-pointer that cannot possibly have been part of Notre Dame’s scouting report. From there, the Heels had a better than 30-point lead that they basically wouldn’t relinquish from then on. There was some lethargy with bench-heavy lineups, but the game was over. In a macro sense, fans have been begging these Heels to throw a knockout punch when they’ve been ahead of a team the last couple of weeks, and it was great to see it. In a self-servingly statistical sense, it was good to see something that I’d just pointed out come to fruition, and I hope the Heels can stay in the good part of that graph.

2. R.J. Davis is ACC Player of the Year

I mean, maybe we knew that already, but capping off his Senior Night like that deserves some mention. A little earlier in the year, even when Davis was clearly the best player in the conference, some advanced metrics had him running second or third in POY-type stats like Bart Torvik’s Points Over Replacement Per Game and Box Plus-Minus to guys like Kyle Filipowski of Duke or Wake’s Hunter Sallis. Now, though, he’s the clear choice. The difference between him and #2 (Sallis) in the former stat is the same as the difference between #2 and #18 (Maliq Brown of Syracuse). And on his Senior Night, Davis was as dazzling as ever. He opened the scoring with a sweet floater, created a highlight by pickpocketing his Irish counterpart at halfcourt and coasting in for a layup, and closed his night by, of course, hitting two consecutive disrespectful three-pointers, one of them while he was getting fouled. He closed with a line of 22 points on 9/15 shooting, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, a steal, and a block, which almost feels ho-hum for how good he’s been. We haven’t seen an offensive season this good in Chapel Hill in a while, and while we’ve recognized that plenty this season and probably will continue to do so, the aftermath of this game seems especially an appropriate time.

3. The vibes are pretty dang good

I mean, what else do you say? This game was a conference game, but it was also, for a large portion, a celebration. A celebration for the team of each other, including all 7 guys who were recognized as seniors (Davis, Bacot, Cormac Ryan, Paxson Wojcik, Duwe Farris, Creighton Lebo, and Rob Landry), but also just of a season that’s been fun to be a part of. A celebration by us, the fans, of a triumphant send-off to the Dean Dome that closed with the fans who were still in attendance screaming their heads off for free cookies with the game already well in hand. And the actual celebration of Senior Night, thanking a diverse group of seniors, who’ve had wildly different stories and contributions to the program — I’m not sure UNC’s ever had a Senior Night quite like this one, with a 5th-year senior, somebody who’s about to be crowned ACC POY and also could possibly return, and a 1-year transfer being the headliners. For most of the game, I don’t think UNC fans could help but smile watching it all unfold. Saturday’s finale will be difficult. It’ll be intense. It’ll have the 1st seed in the ACC Tournament and maybe a 1 seed in the Big Dance on the line for the Heels. My hypothetical cardiologist will be on hypothetical speed-dial. But before that, this was a good reminder of how dang likeable and fun this team has been, and I hope at least a little bit of that energy carries through Saturday and what’s hopefully a reasonably long postseason.