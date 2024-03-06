UNC Basketball: ACC Tournament One Seed Scenarios

We’ve made it everyone! We’re at the last game of the ACC regular season, and because we can’t have simple things, there’s a chance that UNC and Duke will finish in a tie for the top for the ACC. So everyone wants to know — what has to happen for Carolina to take home the number one seed for the ACC Tournament in Washington, DC next week?

Don’t worry, there’s a guide you can follow.

Below we have all of the scenarios that could play out, the games that are relevant, and how you should be rooting so that if the Blue Devils manage to win their second in a row in Durham.

Let’s get right to it.

If UNC Beats Duke

The rest of this column is completely unnecessary if the Tar Heels prevail. They have a one game lead over Duke going into Saturday, and a win gets them a two game cushion and the ACC regular season title outright. They’ll be the one seed in Washington DC, and they will play the winner of the eight/nine game that is played on Wednesday. We’ll know those teams once all the rest of the games are played on Saturday

The Tiebreaker rules

The relevant info here is available from the ACC themselves.

a. When two teams are tied in the standings, regular season head-to-head results are used as the tiebreaker. b. If the tied teams played each other twice in the regular season and split their games, then each team’s record against the team occupying the highest position in the final regular-season standings (or in case of a tie for first place, the next highest position in the regular-season standings) and then continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage. 1) When arriving at another pair of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to their own tiebreaking procedures), rather than the performance against the individual tied teams. 2) When comparing records against a single team or a group of teams, the higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against a team or group is unequal (e.g., 2-0 is better than 3-1; 1-0 is the same as 2-0; 2-1 is the same as 4-2; 1-0 is better than 1-1; 0-1 is the same as 0-3). If the winning percentage of the tied teams is equal against a team or group of tied teams, continue down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

We need the first two here because either Virginia will finish in third by themselves where both teams have beaten the Cavaliers and thus number 2) applies, even though Duke has won twice they use winning percentage, not the fact they have two wins. So, you move to the next group that could be a tie or could be a single team.

The Teams that matter

We are looking at Virginia, Syracuse, Clemson, Wake Forest, and Pitt here. Some sort of combination of those teams could come into play in the tiebreakers. That said, Syracuse already played their last game of the season — a 90-75 loss to Clemson.

For the record, here is how Carolina and Duke did against each of these squads:

You also need to know that there are some scenarios where the logjam results in the ACC having to go further down the standings, and there’s where Georgia Tech comes in. With Duke going 1-1 against the Yellow Jackets and UNC going 0-1, they’d be the tiebreaker used to give Duke the nod. That’s in case you decide to do some of the math and say “Hey, both teams had the same record against all these teams in this scenario.” There’s usually always an answer.

The Games

Syracuse is done and their record is locked in at 11-9. Here are the other games that are happening on Saturday:

Unlike in years’ past, all the other results won’t be in prior to the conclusion of the UNC game, so Carolina will not know whether or not a loss will also lose them the one seed.

The Scenarios

OK, here’s your guide.

So as you can see it’s actually pretty simple. The UVA result is now irrelevant, and Carolina needs both Wake Forest and Pitt to win on Saturday. Only that combination would put the tiebreakers in Carolina’s favor, anything else and a loss on Saturday to the Blue Devils gives Duke the one seed.

If Wake had pulled out the win in Winston-Salem against Georgia Tech, it would have been extremely helpful. The Deacs would have been fighting for fourth themselves, but it also would have created more scenarios were Carolina could have won tiebreakers. In fact it basically would have been a 50/50 split.

Alas, take care of business in Durham and it doesn’t matter. If not, the Tar Heels still have a share of the regular season title and can claim the top seed if things break just right.