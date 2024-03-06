UNC vs Notre Dame: Player of the Game - RJ Davis

This was precisely the senior night that Armando Bacot and RJ Davis deserved. It started with the pregame festivities and all seven of North Carolina’s seniors being recognized. A few hours later, the entire Smith Center was on their feet as Armando, RJ, and Cormac checked out for the final time, and the Tar Heels were up 37. North Carolina clinched a share of the ACC regular-season title with the win over the Irish, and they did it in blowout fashion while celebrating some of the more historic players ever to come through Chapel Hill.

On a night with bitter-sweet emotions and question marks regarding RJ Davis and his future, his game stayed right on pace with his extraordinary senior season, as he led the Tar Heels in scoring once again. RJ can return for another year if he chooses, but if this was it, it’s been an absolute pleasure watching him play.

It’s only fitting that he was the Player of the Game.

RJ Davis tallied 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists, leading North Carolina in scoring and assisting. Just like he’s done all year, it was at such an efficient pace. Shooting 9-16 from the field and 4-6 from 3pt in his senior night is just textbook RJ. As we’ve seen in previous performances, he had multiple acrobatic, step-back three-pointers that erupted the Dean Dome.

We remember the loud, highlight plays from RJ, but don’t take everything else for granted. The extra hustle on loose balls, the rebounding as the smallest player on the court, and some of the best free throw shooting in the ACC are just a few examples of what we’ve become accustomed to in RJ’s game.

A stat line like tonight’s from any North Carolina guard would have raised eyebrows in the last few years. This year, though, it’s routine. RJ Davis is doing what he did tonight, night in and night out, and it’s all at the highest level against the best competition. If this is it for RJ, it has been an unforgettable ride. If we are lucky enough to get one more year, the sky is truly the limit.

Regardless of his decision in a month or two, don’t forget the sight of the three-point goggles after hitting a huge momentum bucket. That’s the image I’ll never forget from watching him play. Sure, seeing it would’ve told you he hit a three. More importantly, though, we fans saw that and felt that RJ had caught fire and we were about to experience a takeover. Tonight and so many others are just fruitful examples of what a fantastic career he has had.