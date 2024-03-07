UNC Basketball: What will it take to get to the Final Four and beyond?

The Tar Heels have clinched at least a share of the ACC regular season crown after a dominating 84-51 win over Notre Dame on Tuesday. It was one of, if not the most complete performance we’ve seen from this team all year. It comes at seemingly the perfect time, as Carolina gets ready to close out the regular season on Saturday at Duke, where they’ll look to claim the ACC title outright and complete a sweep of the Blue Devils.

Obviously there’s still plenty to be sorted out between now and the big dance, but let’s take a second to appreciate where the Heels currently stand. They’re at the top of the ACC and have basically locked up a top-two seed in the NCAA tournament. For the first time in a while, Carolina’s top concern is where they will be playing as opposed to if they’ll be playing at all. Credit Hubert Davis for putting this team together in the offseason and developing their chemistry so quickly.

Anything can happen in the tournament, but the Heels have consistently proved they are one of the top teams in the country. It’s completely reasonable to think they could make a deep run and even cut down some nets. So what does Coach Davis need from his team in order to make that a reality? Here’s what I believe are the X-factors come tourney time.

Elliot Cadeau

It’s been emphasized throughout the season, but you can’t talk about the cornerstones for this team’s success without bringing up Elliot Cadeau. The freshman point guard is as explosive as they come, with an elite feel for the game. Getting him assimilated to this level of play and acclimated to a team with so little experience playing together has been a process, but a fun one. Currently, Cadeau is playing with a supreme level of confidence, and the rest of the team is feeding off that.

The Tar Heels are 7-0 this season when Cadeau scores in double figures. They don’t necessarily need him to score, but there’s no question this team hits another level when Cadeau plays aggressively and under control. His mere presence makes the offense better, which is why foul trouble is perhaps the biggest concern.

Cadeau has improved his focus and intensity defensively, but he still picks up costly ticky tack fouls here and there. Some have been due to questionable officiating, but he has to be more careful in the dance. Staying fully engaged from tip to buzzer and not allowing exterior factors to affect him is the name of the game for Cadeau.

Defense

The defense looked nearly impenetrable in January as it carried the Heels to a 9-0 start in the ACC. However, as soon as the calendar flipped, so did Carolina, as they went 2-3 over their next five games. Tar Heel Blog’s own Michael McKay wrote a great piece exploring the defensive regression during that period. The short of it: Carolina was top five in adjusted defensive efficiency (AdjD) according to both KenPom (#4) and Bart Torvik (#2) at the end of January. After that difficult stretch, they had dropped to #14 and #18, respectively.

Well don’t look now, but the Heels have won five straight and are now ranked sixth in AdjD by both metrics. Moreover, they are coming off arguably their best defensive performance of the season, holding Notre Dame to 51 points in a game that saw plenty of blue team action. Shout out to the senior starters, specifically Creighton Lebo, Duwe Farris, and Rob Landry, for opening the game with an urgency defensively that set the tone for the rest of the game.

If you believe that defense has at least a little to do with effort, then you have to feel pretty good about this Carolina team heading into the tourney. They have proved they can defend at the highest of levels but they also know what can happen when they get complacent. Every team seemingly ramps up their defense for the big dance but not many have the potential to be as suffocating as the Heels.

The Carolina Veterans

To be clear, many players will have to step up at one point or another in order for this team to reach its goals. The aforementioned Cadeau will play a massive role, Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan need to be effective on both ends, and getting bench production is crucial. That being said, the NCAA tournament is ultimately about individuals making plays. When it comes down to the nitty gritty, and the season is on the line, this group will look to two veterans: RJ Davis and Armando Bacot.

Davis and Bacot are the only players on this team who’ve been there since Coach Davis got the job, and they’ve experienced a lot. Both were obviously instrumental during the Heels’ run to the national championship game in 2022. After the disaster that was last season, they became the centerpieces for building the roster that we see now. So here we are.

With Davis averaging 21.5 points per game and likely to win ACC POTY and Bacot averaging yet another double-double (14.0 and 10.2), the pair has anchored the Heels all season long. Given their certifications, the onus is on Davis and Bacot to lead this group with both their play and their knowledge/experience. If Carolina is to hang up another title banner, it will be with one of these two dudes walking away as the Final Four’s MOP.