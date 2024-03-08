UNC Baseball: Midweek Recap and Weekend of 3/8

The North Carolina Tar Heels are on a six-game winning streak as the conference season opens this weekend.

Carolina will host Pitt in Chapel Hill this weekend as both teams start ACC play.

UNC Baseball Upcoming Schedule Date Time Opponent Date Time Opponent 3/8/2024 4:00 PM vs. Pitt 3/9/2024 2:00 PM vs. Pitt 3/10/2024 1:00 PM vs. Pitt

The Tar Heels improved in all the national polls last week. Below are the current rankings for UNC:

D1Baseball.com: 16 (+1)

Baseball America: 16 (+1)

NCBWA: 14 (+2)

USA Today Coaches Poll: 14 (+3)

Perfect Game: 16 (+1)

On Tuesday night, Carolina traveled south to Buies Creek to take on a ranked Campbell squad.

The fourth-largest crowd in Camels’ history attended the in-state battle, and the teams put on a great show.

Campbell started the scoring with a solo shot in the bottom of the first.

Both teams were held scoreless over the next three innings.

In the top of the fifth, with two on and two out, Vance Honeycutt plated Jackson Van De Brake with a single through the left side.

In the next at-bat, Casey Cook doubled to center to score two more Tar Heels and take a 3-1 lead.

The Camels got one back in the bottom half of the inning and tied the game in the seventh off a sac fly to right field.

The Tar Heels threatened in the eighth but left three men on base.

However, in the top of the ninth, Carolina made it happen. The first three batters got on base, and Cook hit a bases-loaded single to score Colby Wilkerson.

Two batters later, Anthony Donofrio drove in two off a ground-rule double.

Alberto Osuna finished a four-run ninth with an RBI single up the middle.

Senior righty Matt Poston threw two scoreless innings and retired the side in order in the ninth to earn the win for UNC.

Pitt (8-1) is off to their best start since 2002.

The Panthers competed in the Kleberg Bank College Classic in Corpus Christi, TX and won the Las Vegas College Baseball Classic last weekend.

The lone blemish on Pitt’s record was a 10-4 loss to Maryland in Texas, and have victories over Washington, Texas A&M CC, Oklahoma, Cal, and a series sweep over Maine.

In Vegas, the Panthers had an offensive explosion, scoring 38 runs in 16 innings of play against Oklahoma and Cal. This tied the program record set in 1984 and 1985.

It will be interesting to see how Pitt competes against their toughest opponent so far this season. The Panthers rank second to last in the ACC in team batting average and have the worst team ERA.

Expect to see righty Jack Sokol this weekend. In his last outing, Sokol allowed just one run and three hits while striking out eight in six innings of work.

First baseman Luke Cantwell leads Pitt with a .400 batting average, 14 hits, 12 RBIs, and a .563 on-base percentage.

Below are the individual leaders for UNC:

Batting (minimum 2 PA/G and 75% of games played):

Batting average: .431 - Casey Cook

Slugging percentage: .813 - Alberto Osuna

Home runs: 6 - Vance Honeycutt

RBI: 19 - Alberto Osuna

Hits: 22 - Casey Cook

Runs: 21 - Vance Honeycutt

On-base percentage: .516 - Casey Cook

Stolen bases: 9 - Vance Honeycutt

Pitching (minimum 1 IP/G):