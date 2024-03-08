UNC vs. Duke: Three Things to Watch

As ever, the ACC regular season ends for the North Carolina Tar Heels with a date with the rival Blue Devils of Duke. This year, it’s at Duke for their Senior Night, and the Heels have a game advantage in the ACC regular season standings to defend. Not that this game ever needs stakes outside of itself to matter, but some extra spice certainly doesn’t hurt. As if we aren’t going to throw all analytical power out the window and be living on pure adrenaline for the 2+ hours this game is on Saturday night, here are some things to look out for:

1. Duke’s Three-Point Shooting/UNC’s Perimeter Defense

Duke’s perimeter shooting and UNC’s defense on three-pointers have both been adventures this conference season. In conference play up until the game in Chapel Hill, Duke was shooting 40% from beyond the arc with about 9 makes per game. During the same stretch, UNC was allowing opponents to shoot just 27% on three-pointers on about 5 makes per game, and that’s buoyed by Florida State having shot 12/28 in the teams’ first matchup in December — after the new year, it was even better. That time, it was UNC’s strength that overpowered Duke’s — the Devils shot 5/19 from distance, basically exactly at the average UNC had been allowing. This was a key component in UNC being able to outscore Duke without giving them the ability to get back into the game quickly.

Since then, UNC’s opponents have benefited from some positive shooting regression and some lapses on defense that weren’t really happening in January, hitting just under 8 threes per game at around 35%. That’s not awful, but it’s a far cry from the elite perimeter defense UNC was boasting the first time these teams met. On the other hand, Duke’s overall shooting profile has remained pretty similar, but it’s been much less steady than it had been. In 4 of their 9 games since they came to Chapel Hill, including their previous 2, the Blue Devils have shot worse than 32% from behind the arc. For a 4-game stretch in the middle of that 9, they never shot worse than 44%. I’m genuinely curious to see how this matchup plays out this time around, with Duke on their home floor, recent form suggesting a Duke advantage but each team’s last game suggesting a UNC one, and bearing in mind that these teams have already seen each other. One thing’s for certain, though — the Duke three-point line is going to be vital to this matchup once again.

2. Point Guards

Elliot Cadeau and Tyrese Proctor both had a rivalry game to forget on February 3rd. Proctor made R.J. Davis look human offensively for one of few times this year, which was not nothing, but was a non-factor on the other end of the floor with 2 points on 1/6 shooting, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a turnover in only 27 minutes despite Duke not really having another ballhandler. His counterpart Cadeau had a bit more success, with 7 points on 1/9 shooting from the floor to go with 4 assists and a turnover, but his poor shooting and some foul trouble kept him to just 23 minutes.

Since then, both have been playing much better basketball, especially of late, and each team is going to have to account for the other’s point guard as an offensive presence in a way they could have previously ignored. Cadeau’s step up in consistency as a floor general, plus his unlocking an as-yet unstoppable dribble-drive against opposing guards and bigs alike, have given the Heels a tool that takes their offense to another level when it’s clicking, including a simply jaw-dropping performance against N.C. State last weekend. Maybe Proctor, Duke’s defensive stopper on the perimeter, will have to check Cadeau now rather than Davis, freeing him to wreak havoc like he can. Or maybe Cadeau will get to show the Blue Devils how he’s been terrorizing the rest of the ACC with his handles and vision. On the other end, UNC might actually see the Tyrese Proctor that Blue Devil fans have been warning us about for a calendar year-plus, or at least something approaching him. Nonetheless, this is certainly the matchup I’m most confident will be different about this game compared to the first meeting.

3. History

In a rivalry that’s full of hard-to-believe statistical nuggets, Steve Kirschner may have dropped my favorite one yet on Thursday morning:

A @UNCKirschner note: Since the last time UNC and Duke split the ACC regular-season title in 2001, those teams have played the season finale with a potential UNC title (outright or shared) on the line eight times.



UNC won all eight... including three times at Cameron. — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) March 7, 2024

The Heels have a streak to defend, and a Senior Night to ruin. Let’s win this thing.