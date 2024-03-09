UNC vs. Duke: How to Watch

The Tar Heels will travel to Durham later tonight to take on the Duke Blue Devils in the final game of the regular season. In the first meeting between these two teams, the Tar Heels put a hurting on the Blue Devils for all but 16 seconds of the game. While that was a really fun game to experience, it’s hard to imagine that things will be that easy this time around. Their team is starting to look like they have things in order going into the postseason, and things are only more difficult when you factor in the fact that the game is in Cameron. It’ll be another classic matchup, and yes, with a Carolina victory they will be the sole ACC regular season champions.

The three areas where the Heels dominated in the first game were free throws attempted, points off of turnovers, and made three-pointers. The Heels will need big performances from the perimeter via RJ Davis, Harrison Ingram, and Cormac Ryan in this one, but obviously Armando Bacot will be the player everything connects through. The Blue Devils did their best to shut him down in the first meeting, but not only did it open up shots for everyone else when he kicked the ball out, but he still managed to score 25 points. I’m sure adjustments have been made going into this game, but things could get ugly for the Blue Devils yet again if those adjustments don’t work. Carolina is on paper a difficult matchup for the Blue Devils, but we all know that paper doesn’t mean much in this game.

I’m sure by now a lot of you know how you can watch tonight’s game, but if you don’t don’t worry! We have you covered. Here’s where you can catch the action:

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium — Durham, NC

Cameron Indoor Stadium — Durham, NC TV: ESPN with Dan Shulman and Jay Biles on the call, and Jessica Sims on the sidelines

ESPN with Dan Shulman and Jay Biles on the call, and Jessica Sims on the sidelines Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network with Jones Angell and Pete Chilcutt. Here’s a list of affiliates airing the THSN broadcast. You can also listen to them on GoHeels.com , The Varsity Network , and TuneIn .

Tar Heel Sports Network with Jones Angell and Pete Chilcutt. Here’s a airing the THSN broadcast. You can also listen to them on , , and . Streaming: WatchESPN

Line: Duke -4.5

Go Heels, and Go to Hell Duke!