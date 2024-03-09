UNC Basketball: One Day More

It always has to end this way. In every season, there is reason to look forward to this game; in a bad season, a chance for redemption. In a good season, a chance to rub it in. In a great season, a twin opportunity to clinch an outright ACC Regular Season title and deny the same to the team from Durham. At the End of the Day, here at the end of the season, we will know whether that title resides solely in Chapel Hill or splits time between houses on Tobacco Road.

As pages keep Turning and falling away from an ever-dwindling calendar, we suddenly find ourselves in the midst of the final gameday of the regular season, the last day that is guaranteed for this year’s Tar Heel team. Every game from here on out must be earned, and Armando Bacot’s remaining time representing the University of North Carolina is similarly unpromised. If the team wants to give the super-senior superstar program ambassador the sendoff he deserves, the answer is to Bring Him Home with some cut-up nets. The road to a long postseason run starts with this evening’s trip to Durham, brooms in hand, looking to sweep the rival Blue Devils after giving the same treatment to the Red and Black team from Raleigh.

Carolina/Duke gamedays always feel special, but these games are never better than when both teams are chasing something more. There will be bonafide Stars on each side of the court tonight, and the lofty heights of this rivalry are reached courtesy of a rich history of really good teams playing really good games. As we Look Down from this pinnacle of rivalries in the sport we love, this Castle on a Cloud, we can count our blessings that we cheer for the right blue and that we’ve got so much reason to root against the other one. A top-ten matchup in the last game of the regular season is a blessing and a wonderful test for a Tar Heel team with designs on something even bigger.

It’s a very special time of year, and it’s the end of a season that has been a hell of a lot of fun. We’re expecting A Little Fall of Rain here in North Carolina, but that certainly won’t dampen the spirits of the Tar Heel faithful watching from within Cameron or from our couches miles away. After all, there’s a chance to sweep Duke and clinch an outright regular season title in the process. Do You Hear the People Sing? It’s an echoing cry of “Go to hell, Duke,” and what a Finale to a regular season it is.

Any day with a chance to end with Duke fans turned Les Misérables is a great day, and it’s always a great day to be a Tar Heel.