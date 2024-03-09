UNC Basketball: Duke Game Thread

There is a lot on the line as UNC heads to Durham tonight for the regular season finale against Duke. If the good guys win, Carolina has the ACC title all for themselves. If evil prevails, the two teams will share the title. Seeding in the ACC Tournament next week is also up for grabs.

The Tar Heels kept Duke from getting hot from three in the game at the Dean Dome while Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram were forces offensively. You know that Duke will want to switch up their game plane from last time to limit how successful they are, but whether or not they can contain RJ Davis again will also be a huge factor in who wins this game.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels! GTHD.