Five takeaways from UNC’s 84-79 win over Duke

After struggling to take down them down in both meetings last season, the Tar Heels have completed a regular season sweep of Duke and secured the outright ACC regular season championship. That means that the Heels will be the No. 1 seed going into the ACC Tournament in Washington DC, putting them in a really good position to potentially win the ACC Tournament title.

The really fun detail in tonight’s win is the fact that UNC took down the Blue Devils while they were ranked in the top 10 twice, which I would guess hasn’t happened in quite a while. This was arguably the most impressive win of the season so far, but it wasn’t without some drama. With that in mind, let’s discuss five takeaways from tonight’s big win.

Kyle Filipowski solidified his spot in the dirty player record books

Confession: I didn’t have much of a problem with Kyle Filipowski before the whole Wake Forest fiasco. Sure, he likes to object to a lot of things on the court, but he mostly never did anything that ever set off alarms in my head. Tonight, however, he made sure that anybody that felt the way I did had reason to never give him the benefit of a doubt again. Take a look.

Grayson? Is that you?



Kyle Filipowski trips Harrison Ingram. pic.twitter.com/FeeehdkiH8 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 10, 2024

Filipowski has been training in the Grayson Allen basketball camp it seems. As one could easily predict, the Duke big man didn’t get called for the foul after tripping Ingram. It was pretty clear that he knew what he was doing, but has that ever mattered in the past? Alas, he ended up with four fouls in crunch time anyway, and Scheyer took him off of Armando Bacot, which might as well have been him fouling out. Aside from perhaps playing them again in the ACC Tournament, this is likely the last time that the Heels will see Filipowski, which may be for the best after these shenanigans.

RJ Davis struggled against Tyrese Proctor

Aside from the tripping situation, one of the more frustrating situations in tonight’s game involved Tyrese Proctor making life a living hell for RJ Davis. The presumed ACC Player of the Year finished the game 4 of 12 from the field with nine points, two rebounds, and three assists. Proctor spent the entire night chasing Davis off the three-point line, and any window that presented itself was rapidly closed with another Duke player blitzing on ball screens. Thankfully the Heels didn’t need Davis to do what he usually does, but we’ll get to that in a second.

Unfortunately this is what Davis is going to run into a lot in the postseason, particularly the NCAA Tournament. Teams will likely be willing to sell out to shut down Davis in order to make other players step up, which is a good or bad strategy depending on what day it is. Clearly it didn’t work at all for Duke tonight, and now Davis can shake it off and move on to getting ready for the ACC Tournament.

Cormac Ryan’s career high 31 points kept Duke down

Notre Dame transfer Cormac Ryan has been pretty hot and cold for the Tar Heels all season long, but over the last month or so he’s become a more reliable perimeter shooter. The sharpshooter version of the New Yorker made an appearance at Cameron Indoor Stadium to the tune of a career-high 31 points, with six of those makes being from deep. He finished the game shooting an unreal 75% from three-point territory, which is unsurprisingly a season-high.

Sometimes when I see players have performances like these, all I can think is, “Boy that guy really hates Duke.” Ryan’s performance was definitely on that level, as it felt like he wanted to make a statement against a team that fought for a share of the ACC regular season crown. I don’t know how realistic it is to expect Ryan to repeat this performance in the postseason, but I’m glad he opted to use his Super Saiyan card tonight against the Blue Devils.

Harrison Ingram had a brilliant performance

While scoring a ton of points is fun, Harrison Ingram made it clear to all of us that making plays all over the floor is just as sexy as going for 30 in a game. His stat line for the night as 14 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists, but truly it was his aggressiveness that shined. He fought hard in the paint all night long, took advantage of mismatches, and played really smart basketball. It can’t be overstated just how smart of a basketball player Ingram is, and it played a huge role in taking down the Blue Devils on the road.

If the Heels are going to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, Hubert Davis is going to need consistent performances from both Ingram and Ryan moving forward. They both have been stepping up lately, but it’s just seeing the consistency from game to game in tournament play. Both players are hungry enough to do it, and I’m excited to see how far this team can go with two of the most cutthroat Tar Heels we’ve seen since Joel Berry.

UNC’s bench stepped up when called upon

An important stat from tonight’s win is Carolina getting 14 points from their bench, which is seven points more than Duke got from theirs. Seth Trimble and Jae’Lyn Withers are primarily to thank for this, as they combined for 12 points and 12 rebounds. Both played really good defense against the Blue Devils, handling their matchups better than Duke’s subs handled theirs.

While Trimble has gotten a lot of attention for his production off of the bench, Withers has quietly been having some pretty good outings as of late. He did a great job on the boards tonight, and his energy matched that of Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram whenever he was on the floor. It’s comforting to know that Hubert Davis likely won’t have to resort to playing the starters an insane amount of minutes because Trimble and Withers have been handling their work load just fine. Hopefully their play translates well into tournament play.

Next up for the Tar Heels is the ACC Tournament in Washington, DC. Since they will enter the tournament as the #1 seed, they will play Thursday at noon in the Quarterfinals.