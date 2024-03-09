UNC wins ACC title outright with regular season sweep of Duke

Following their 84-79 win over Duke at Cameron Indoor on Saturday, the UNC Tar Heels are the outright ACC champions! Carolina led the entire way against the Blue Devils on the road to earn the regular season sweep. It only takes one player stepping up in a big way sometimes, and tonight that player was Cormac Ryan.

Ryan got started early with three quick three-pointers to get the Tar Heels rolling. It would be a bad omen of things to come for Duke, as Ryan kept raining buckets on them for the remainder of the game. He finished with a game and career-high 31 points on 6-8 shooting from deep and nine crucial made free throws. Harrison Ingram was the lone Tar Heel to log a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. No one else was in double figures.

With RJ Davis and Armando Bacot combining for just six first half points, you’d likely think that the first 20 minutes were a struggle for Carolina. Thankfully, that was not the case. The Heels shot 50% from the floor in the first half behind Ryan and doubled up Duke in second chance points. Elliot Cadeau was hampered by foul trouble and the offense suffered for it, showing how valuable he is to the team once again, but his teammates were able to persevere.

Davis and Bacot finished the game with 18 combined points. RJ was, again, hampered by the Duke defense that allowed him to get off just three three-pointers in the game. It is another example of how many different ways the Tar Heels can beat their opponent when one or more of the go-tos isn’t working.

The strongest blow from the Blue Devils came right at the beginning of the second half. Kyle Filipowski was a one-man show to get Duke back into it, but Carolina successfully dealt a counter punch to restore order. Things got close again late, but Duke was forced to send Heels to the line and Ryan continued to make them pay for it. UNC led by as many as 15 in the first half before things got quite a bit tighter, but they never surrendered the lead.

Carolina turned the ball over nearly twice as many times as Duke (13-7) but the points scored off those turnovers was virtually even, with Duke holding a 15-14 edge. Rebounding was really where the Tar Heels were able to make a difference, winning the battle on the boards 39-28. Twelve of those were offensive rebounds, leading to 12 second chance points. The Heels were also able to get 14 points from their bench, thanks to valuable minutes from Seth Trimble and Jae’Lyn Withers.

The win gives the Tar Heels the ACC regular season championship for the first time since 2019. All the tie-breakers to determine seeding won’t be necessary as UNC will be the top seed at the ACC Tournament in Washington DC next week.

Carolina’s first game of the tournament will be on Thursday at noon.