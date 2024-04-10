UNC Basketball: Transfer portal shopping list

Carolina heads into another offseason that demands a myriad of player movement. The Tar Heels will definitely lose two starters, Cormac Ryan and Armando Bacot, to graduation. Big decisions need to be made by RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram, which will have cascading second and third order effects on players like Seth Trimble and Zayden High. What will Hubert Davis’s nucleus look like? What holes will he need to fill, and how will he try to fill them?

In his three years at Carolina, Coach Davis has been a pretty reliable recruiter in the transfer portal. While nobody has a 100% hit rate, he has found quality starters that played vital roles in his three teams, one that made a hot run at the end of his first season to the national championship game, and one that got Carolina back on proper footing, winning the ACC regular season championship and earning a #1 seed.

One constant for Hubert Davis has been Armando Bacot. Bacot leaves Carolina as the all-time leader in rebounds and double-doubles, and his physical presence forced a certain type of playing style. Will Coach Davis look to replicate that, or will he try to evolve beyond Bacot?

Let’s discuss some of the questions that the team must deal with this summer via the transfer portal.

Who’s grabbing rebounds?

Armando Bacot led the team in rebounding last season with 380 total boards (10.3 rpg), so UNC’s already staring at a gigantic hole in their starting line-up next season. Harrison Ingram announcing his return would calm a lot of fears. He was second on the team with 327 total rebounds (8.8 rpg), at times playing like Dennis Rodman despite being somewhat undersized (6’7”) at the four. Recall his 19 rebound game at NC State, and the 17 boards he grabbed amongst the trees at Florida State.

Provided Jalen Washington returns, it’s not certain he can clean glass on a level Carolina needs. Washington continued to make steady progress towards full fitness after surgeries on both knees in high school. The sophomore grabbed 2.6 rpg in limited minutes, but his lack of strength made it difficult to grab the tough boards he couldn’t snatch from smaller opponents. This puts Washington in the uncomfortable position of having value to the team, but not enough to dissuade pursuit of superior options in the portal.

Hubert Davis has had success with a player like Bacot that can take over certain games, but can also facilitate for a star guard like RJ Davis. That leads to our next question.

Stay the course or evolve?

Hubert Davis was pretty radical in his rookie season in charge, changing the Roy Williams double-pivot strategy and bringing in two stretch fours in Brady Manek and Dawson Garcia. It changed the way UNC played in a way a whole generation hadn’t seen.

So with a blank canvas, does Hubert Davis try to find a facsimile of Bacot, or move on to something new?

No matter what, he’ll need size. If Harrison Ingram stays, he can’t guard opposing fives for long, so Carolina needs a big man with some heft. Does HD look for a traditional big man like Arizona’s Oumar Ballo? An athletic big like Kentucky’s Aaron Bradshaw? Or a stretch five like Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud?

Whatever path Hubert Davis chooses will limit what kinds of things his offense can do, while offering intriguing, but disparate strengths.

Add size to the backcourt?

If RJ Davis returns, the starting backcourt will remain unchanged. Elliot Cadeau was too valuable as a passer and floor general to bypass in the starting lineup, and hopefully with a summer to refine his jumpshot, he’ll be an even bigger offensive threat.

The one thing Cadeau cannot do is become a taller offensive threat. RJ and Elliot combine to make a short stack of guards. That could spell trouble in the wrong match-up or against teams that look to isolate on offense.

Seth Trimble, dogged and determined though he might be, is only 6’3”. Where will Carolina find size to match-up against the Hunter Sallises and Tristen Newtons of the world?

[Note: This was written just before news came out that Seth Trimble entered the transfer portal.]

If RJ calls time on his UNC career, Hubert Davis doesn’t quite have the same problem as he did replacing Bacot. RJ was great, but his scoring inputs can plausibly be shared amongst the group. This is especially true if Cadeau is left to cook and can spray the ball all over the floor to shooters and cutters. It’ll be awfully interesting to see what Cadeau can do when he becomes more of the driving force on offense.

In order for this scenario to succeed, he needs to be surrounded by shooters. And to help on the defensive end, he needs to be the smallest person on the floor for UNC at any given time.

What type of player would you like to see Hubert Davis pursue in the transfer portal? Does that player necessitate Carolina playing in a different way? Let us know in the comments!