UNC Basketball: A look at Harrison Ingram’s NBA Draft stock

As the clock struck zero in Monday’s title game, the college basketball offseason officially began. North Carolina’s roster construction for next year has already been underway, as James Okonkwo and Seth Trimble entered the transfer portal, and we are awaiting a much-anticipated decision from RJ Davis. Another Tar Heel superstar that many are speculating about is Harrison Ingram.

Ingram, the junior transfer from Stanford, has one remaining year of eligibility if he chooses to return to Chapel Hill. That said, many well-respected NBA Draft projections are considering Harrison very much in the draft field, and some have him sneaking into the late part of the first round.

The versatility of Ingram’s game is extremely hard to pass up. The three-point shooting ability he displayed in 2023-24 was not a highlighted facet in his years at Stanford. Beyond that, his physicality inside and perimeter playmaking make him an intriguing prospect at the NBA level. These are all things we know, and as much as most of us would love to see him back in Carolina blue, you must acknowledge Ingram’s potential at the next level.

There haven’t been any rumblings regarding Harrison Ingram’s upcoming decision yet, but I’d expect some soon. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Harrison at least test the waters of the NBA and receive evaluations. On the flip side, his passion in just one year as a Tar Heel felt like he might want one last run at it.

Regardless of his decision, Ingram can’t really go wrong. Here are the current NBA mock draft projections from some of the most touted sites.

Bleacher Report: Round 1, Pick 27 (Utah Jazz)

ESPN: Round 2, Pick 34 (SA Spurs)

Yahoo Sports: Round 2, Pick 39 (Memphis Grizzlies)

Sports Illustrated: Round 2, Pick 44 (Houston Rockets)

NBADraft.net: Round 2, Pick 47 (LA Clippers)

As shown, Ingram is slotted comfortably in every mock draft you can find. With the current NIL landscape of college hoops, it’s tricky to know how the NBA may compare to what he could potentially make in his senior year. Regardless of his decision, I don’t think it will be too shabby.