Former Tar Heel Raymond Felton speaks out about Rashad McCants

By now a lot of you are aware that former Tar Heel and 2017 national champion Theo Pinson has an incredible podcast called Run Your Race. He sits down with current and former NBA players and discusses their career path from high school all the way to the league, and we all end up learning a lot from players’ stories. In this week’s episode Pinson got to sit down with another former Tar Heel and national champion, Raymond Felton. He discussed his path to the NBA, and naturally decided to discuss his time at Carolina.

In discussing his time at Carolina, it was inevitable that the elephant in the room would need to be addressed. In discussing how great Roy Williams treated all of his players, Felton decided it was time to discuss arguably the most hated Tar Heel in history, Rashad McCants. Here’s what he had to say about the guy that he only referred to as his “teammate.”

That’s what pisses me off about my teammate and hearing some of the shit that he says. You know, it kind of pisses me off because like this man, even through all the BS that you took him through and sometimes took us through as a team, we still roll with you, he still roll with you. You know what I’m saying? And so for him to say some of the things I hear him say on the podcast that they’re doing and just things that he’s done in the past, it just pisses me off because none of us has never turned our back on you. But now once you started to mess with the legacy of Coach Williams and the legacy of what we’ve done as a team, now we got a problem with you. So I never had a problem with the dude. You know what I’m saying? But I do now. Because I’m not going to let you sit here and say nothing about a man that I know helped all of us achieve a dream that we all wanted to do, which was get to the NBA, which was be successful at the college level. And we won a championship, bro. What are you talking about? You win a lottery. What are you talking about?

For anybody that may be out of the loop, McCants tried his best to tarnish the legacy of Roy Williams by claiming that everyone on the team took fraudulent classes as part of the AFAM scandal. He was the only Tar Heel to make such a claim, and he has done everything in his power to try and burn his bridge with the program to a crisp. He also does a podcast with former Arizona player Gilbert Arenas, and he often finds ways to say wild things. Example: he thinks he could’ve beaten the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets with the team he played for in Lebanon. No, seriously.

I digress, Felton is the first player from the 2005 team to really speak out about McCants. It is not surprising that Felton feels the way he feels, and one could assume that almost all of the other players from the 2005 team feel the same way. Felton told Pinson that people ask him to this day what he thinks of McCants, and unsurprisingly he spared no words.

So, bro, when I see that, like I really just, people are like, man, what do you think? I’m like, I just, I say he’s a dickhead, bro. I say, I have nothing else to say.

The Carolina family has always been a very real thing for so many student-athletes that have come through the program, and that is why it’s unfortunate that McCants has decided to tarnish his impressive legacy with the program with his antics. I applaud Felton for somehow being nicer than I ever would’ve been about the situation, but the fact of the matter is this: McCants tried to make everybody that was on the 2004-05 team, Roy Williams included, look fraudulent for reasons that I have only been able to interpret as delusional, self-important nonsense. Even more bizarre is the fact that he admitted to taking these classes himself, and while he was telling his teammates to “show their transcripts,” he never released his to my knowledge. None of this is to say that nobody on the team took AFAM classes — I have no idea who did and didn’t take those classes and to be frank, it doesn’t matter — but the point is that McCants is such a toxic person that he’s willing to discredit his own college education for attention. I will never understand it, and quite frankly, I don’t think I am meant to.

