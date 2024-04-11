UNC Basketball: 2024-25 set up to be interesting season for Tar Heel women

Coming into this season, everything looked pretty bright for the North Carolina Tar Heels women’s basketball team. Coming off a couple good seasons previously, Carolina brought a bunch of key players, like Deja Kelly and Alyssa Utsby, back and were enrolling some intriguing players, both via transfers and high school recruits. Courtney Banghart’s team had an AP preseason ranking of #16, and it didn’t seem unreasonable that they could end up hosting NCAA Tournament games and be fringe Final Four contenders.

The hits started coming before the season when it was announced that a pair of those recruits — Ciera Toomey and Laila Hull — would sit out and redshirt the 2023-24 season to deal with nagging injuries that they had suffered during their high school careers. UNC started the season perfectly decently, but injuries would not stop messing things up. Further issues with Reniya Kelly, Paulina Paris, and Kayla McPherson left the backcourt severely lacking in depth. A slump down the stretch doomed them to an #8 seed and a second round matchup against eventual national champions South Carolina, which did not go well.

As the offseason began, we got news of transfer portal exits, as seems to just be the norm for pretty much every team. Paris exited first, and has since been followed by Ali Zelaya, Anya Poole, Teonni Key, and RyLee Grays. Then on Monday, we got maybe the most surprising transfer portal entry of all.

BREAKING: North Carolina Tar Heels star Deja Kelly will be entering her name into the transfer portal, a source told ESPN.



It is on the table for her to return to UNC, the source said, but she will also explore other schools. — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) April 8, 2024

Deja Kelly has been UNC’s leading scorer for the past three seasons as she’s helped lead Carolina back to relevance on the women’s game’s stage. While as mentioned, Kelly has not closed the door on returning to Carolina, her potential exit does leave the Heels at an interesting place going into next season.

Like Kelly, UNC’s next leading scoreres — Alyssa Utsby and Lexi Donarski — were seniors last year, but could return for one last year due to COVID. However, if one or both of them despite to forgo that final year, the Tar Heels could be a vastly different team than they were last year.

While the amount of potential departures on paper seem daunting, they don’t necessarily have to represent an obvious step back. For one, that amount of open scholarships will mean there’s a chance to bring in some help in the transfer portal, which they already have once with the addition of Grace Townsend from Richmond.

Besides that, they have a pair of five-star recruits coming in with Blanca Thomas and Lanie Grant, the latter of whom reclassified to move up into the class of 2024. Plus, Toomey and Hull should hopefully be health and ready to play. Toomey in particular was ESPN’s #4 overall ranked player in the class of 2023. If you look at the names around her in those rankings you see a bunch of players who have already made a pretty big impact on women’s college basketball, including JuJu Watkins, Hannah Hidalgo, and Milaysia Fulwiley. That’s some pretty good company and if she can have even part of an impact that they have, then that’ll be a pretty big boon.

That being said, there’s still seemingly going to be a pretty big roster turnover going into next season — possibly including their leading scorer, and that many new pieces could also prove some danger. Either way, the 2024-25 season could be a very fascinating one for UNC, but there’s still some reasons to have plenty of optimism for the program.