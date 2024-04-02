Armando Bacot: A man for all seasons

This November, Carolina basketball fans will have to get used to something they haven’t dealt with for a long time: a team without Armando Bacot. The five-year super senior has finally spent his last bit of eligibility with UNC and will head to pastures new.

Bacot’s career in Chapel Hill was as unique as it was consequential. He’s seen Roy Williams retire. He’s seen Carolina retire Coach K. He’s missed the NCAA Tournament, and he’s been a #1 seed. He was in college when the transfer portal became a serious tool for roster construction (and deconstruction). He was also one of the best college athletes to capitalize on NIL.

Armando Bacot arrived in Chapel Hill alongside fellow freshman five-star Cole Anthony in 2019. Playing alongside ACC Player of the Year contender Garrison Brooks, it was assumed Carolina would bully opponents on the way to another NCAA run. I don’t want to dredge up painful memories of a year replete with injuries and one-possession losses, but suffice to say things didn’t go to plan. Also, UNC technically did not miss the NCAA Tournament that year, as Covid-19 shut it down.

The following year, Roy Williams brought in his last recruiting class (#2 in the nation), and it was a doozy. Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Day’Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler, Puff Johnson, and Kerwin Walton all helped UNC get back into the NCAA tournament, but it was a weird season. The team lived in a hotel, did not get to interact with students on campus, and Bacot found himself in a platoon with his old buddy Garrison Brooks and two future NBA first-round picks. Bacot’s minutes dipped a little in his sophomore season, but his stats improved.

Then came his Godzilla season. Roy Williams retired and Hubert Davis took over, ditching Roy’s dual-post system that had been a staple at Carolina for 18 years. Instead, Bacot found himself as a lone true-post, surrounded by shooters, notably from the power forward position. Dawson Garcia gave way to Brady Manek, and the offense blossomed right at the end of the season.

Bacot was dominant during this period, scoring 23 points and grabbing seven rebounds at Coach K’s final game at Cameron, then followed that up with eight straight double-doubles through the ACC and NCAA tournament, the first player to ever record double-doubles in six games in a single tournament. Unfortunately, Bacot did not have titanium ankles, and after injuring himself in the Duke game, he re-aggravated it in the loss to Kansas in the national championship game.

Bacot returned for his senior year, along with Love, Davis, and Leaky Black to much fanfare and a #1 preseason ranking, that in retrospect seemed awfully presumptuous. Pete Nance could not space the floor the same way Brady Manek could, and both Bacot and the team suffered for it. Bacot was also the first to admit that after the Final Four run, he was not as fastidious with his recovery as he should have been, doing more NIL work that required standing and famously guest-starring on Netflix’s “Outer Banks” series. That season ended in disaster as UNC became the first school to ever start the season with a #1 ranking and not make the tournament.

"We just had to fight. ... At some point we have to draw the line and I feel like today we drew that line. ... I love this school. I love these fans. I love everything about it. I would die for this school."



—@UNC_Basketball's Armando Bacot after his team's comeback win pic.twitter.com/OfrCPj3I2R — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) December 17, 2022

Carolina basketball had a clear-out, most notably with the Caleb Love divorce. Hubert Davis had near carte blanche to refashion the team, but the two pillars would be Bacot and RJ Davis. Bacot, taking his bonus year of eligibility, told RJ Davis that the team was his and deferred to his partner, catapulting Davis to a season for the ages and ACC Player of the Year.

Hubert Davis nailed his transfer portal pick-ups and slowly elevated freshman point guard Elliot Cadeau to rev up the offense and get RJ Davis off the ball to hunt his shot more. Bacot was happy to be the best garbageman in college basketball, but Coach Davis reminded him that he needed Bacot to be “a dude.” After scoring in single-digits in three consecutive games against Wake Forest, Florida State, and Georgia Tech, Bacot scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a dominant win over Duke at home. He never really looked back after that.

Armando just started a “Belt to ass” chant pic.twitter.com/41ViblJIWx — UNC Sports Coverage (@UncCoverage) March 10, 2024

Though the season ended earlier than expected, it was restorative in many ways. This season made Carolina basketball fun to watch again, after it seemed like work at times the previous two years. Winning helps, of course, but fans connected with the energy and attitude of the team. They played smart, tough, and together. They ran again. They defended. At times, ferociously. Bacot was at the center of all of that.

Bacot may not be one of the greatest Tar Heels of all time. It’s tough to be at a school like Carolina where the program greats are true titans of the game. But he will be remembered fondly for how well he played during a slump in the team’s form and reputation. Bacot is humble enough to understand his strengths and limitations and played at a high level while consistently showing improvement. It was the type of improvement that you could tell took hard work to achieve.

There’s rumblings around the program that Hubert Davis will make some sort of exception or addendum to get Bacot’s jersey in the rafters. If he tries to do that, I’d whole heartedly support that decision. Bacot is a Tar Heel for the ages.