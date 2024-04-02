UNC Basketball 2024 Most Improved Player: Seth Trimble

Going into the 2023-24 season, when the dominoes of RJ Davis returning and Elliot Cadeau reclassifying fell, eyes immediately turned to Seth Trimble, who was one of the few who decided to stay at Carolina despite the disaster of last season. It would seem as if he was once again going to get passed over.

Trimble started the 2022-23 season as a key contributor, as his early stats show almost every game with double digit minutes and several playing over 20. However, as Hubert Davis shrank the bench to nothing by the end of the season, Trimble saw his minutes slashed to near nothing. In his last 15 games, he only hit double digits once — February 7th against Wake Forest — and by the end of the season he was seeing instances of three or four minutes a game. He didn’t even get off the bench in their season-ending loss to Virginia. He finished the season with a paltry 1.8 points a game, 20 field goal makes across the entire season, 21 assists and 20 turnovers, and overall seemed like he was destined for more bench time.

Instead, Trimble became the most important bench piece on the Tar Heels, serving as an important substitute for times when Cadeau was showing off the fact that he was a freshman, and allowed the Tar Heels to continue to play RJ Davis as the two guard, lifting him up to the ACC Player of the Year heights he achieved. For that, he’s our most improved player over the past season.

Just start with the minutes played, unlike the end of last season when he barely cracked five minutes, the last game of the season saw his fewest (11) since their loss at Syracuse and it was a point of conversation for why he wasn’t in the game. His scoring average jumped to 5.2/game, and while his assists jumped to 32, his turnovers held stead at 22 despite playing nearly twice the minutes this season. He fit in seamlessly with the other core four starters, and there were several times during the season when the team was steadier when he was on the floor than when Cadeau was.

In short, Trimble was an asset during games, becoming a player you were happy to see come in, and he upped his game to the point that he helped Cadeau in practice. He also provided continuity in a roster that had a high amount of turnover. That was sorely needed to allow Carolina to get off to their better non-conference start and their eventual rocket ascent in the ACC. It was at the point to where when he missed a few games in the middle of the season, the Tar Heels notably struggled and he was eagerly welcomed back when healthy again.

You could make an argument for RJ Davis to win the award—as someone who won the ACC Player of the Year when no one really had him on the radar at the start, it creates a big argument for most improved. The fact is, though, that the reason RJ was able to continue his ascent was the continuity at point guard between Cadeau and Trimble. It’ll be interesting to see if Trimble is back again or if he explores the possibility to start somewhere else. If he returns he could be yet another huge piece of continuity for a roster about to see more turnover.