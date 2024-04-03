UNC Basketball 2023-2024 Sixth Man of the Year: Seth Trimble

Even with one of the stronger starting fives in the country, Hubert Davis had the luxury of not seeing much drop-off when turning to his bench. In fact, there were many occasions in which the reserves provided a significant lift for the team. Jalen Washington and Jae’Lyn Withers each had moments throughout the season where they shined, as did Paxson Wojcik in a slightly more limited role. However, the most consistently effective player to do it was Seth Trimble, which is why he is our sixth man of the year.

Trimble brought a unique element to the lineup as he was the team’s best on-ball defender. His elite lateral quickness and strength made it difficult for even the nation’s best guards to create space. It wasn’t just the tenacity he had on the ball, though, as he made some incredible blocks at the rim as a help side defender, perhaps the most notable being the one he got in the second round against Michigan State:

Trimble’s averages don’t necessarily jump out at you with 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.4 steals per game, but his impact went far beyond the box score. In addition to being an elevating presence on the defensive end, Trimble showed great improvements offensively as well. He provided steady ball-handling and did a great job of utilizing his athleticism to attack the basket. Although he didn’t take a ton of them, Trimble shot 41.9% from three-point range and made 3/4 from deep in the NCAA Tournament. He was generally very reliable when left open.

With a freshman in Elliot Cadeau starting at point guard, Trimble’s value was tremendous in situations where Cadeau needed a spell. That would allow RJ Davis to slide to the point and the Heels often didn’t skip a beat. Even if the offense took a hit without Cadeau’s play-making, Trimble consistently did a fantastic job of bringing an energy to the game and setting the tone defensively. He always found ways to make a positive impact.

Trimble gave the Tar Heels some extremely important minutes throughout the postseason. He was tasked with guarding some high-level scorers during both the ACC and NCAA tournaments and as previously mentioned, he knocked down three of his four triples in the big dance. For a team that wanted to play fast, his ability to give guys a rest without the game slowing down was crucial.

Coach Davis was able to relieve some of the criticism he received about not using his bench in large part due to Trimble being the anchor. He was the shining example of entering the game with a mindset of making the team better and the other players fed off of that. As a result, Carolina had a legitimate 8/9-man rotation throughout the course of the season.

After such a promising sophomore campaign, Trimble should be in for an electric junior year. With the nature of college basketball nowadays, it’s impossible to know what exactly the roster will look like, but he’d be a vital part of the Heels’ backcourt if he stays. With another offseason to continue shaping up his jumper and overall game, Trimble could be one of the best two-guards in the country next year.