UNC Recruiting: Drake Powell and Ian Jackson impress at the McDonald’s All-American Game

While college basketball season isn’t quite over (sob), it’s over for enough of us that eyes naturally start looking towards the future. Some of that future is right in front of us but unclear, having to do with current players making decisions about staying, leaving for the next level, or leaving for new starts, and another part of that future will correspond by seeing who the staff can bring in out of the college basketball talent pool. Those decisions will be the subject of articles well after this one. Right now, though, the clearest part of the future for UNC is the incoming three-man recruiting class, consisting of blue-chip wings Ian Jackson and Drake Powell and a solid big man, James Brown. We’ll get plenty of looks and talk about them as they come to campus and start participating in offseason events, but for Powell and Jackson, the start of their post-college career came this past week with the McDonald’s All-American Game.

I know a lot of people have gotten turned off of all-star games, and after looking at the way the NFL’s Pro Bowl, the NBA’s All-Star Game, and several others have devolved, I don’t blame you. For a while, these high school all-star games weren’t very different — but last year’s class, with a chip on their shoulder after being called comparatively weaker and without a #1 prospect, played a hyper-competitive game that pleasantly surprised observers with how much like basketball it looked and seemed to reset expectations for what a game like this could be. This year’s, with a class that’s got higher expectations than last year’s, was no different — a final score of 88-86 tells you both that the game was competitive and that defense was actually played.

I’m not here to recap the game so much as provide an update on Powell and Jackson through the lens of the game, so let’s go ahead and do that. In the game itself, both did things to be proud of. Jackson, who’s more of a national name, was a starter for the East team and played the second-most minutes on his team to #1 overall prospect Cooper Flagg. He had the ball in his hands more than I expected him to; for most of his minutes he played point guard, and I don’t think that’s his expected role at UNC. He ran the offense pretty well in the first half but struggled to score, making just 2 of his first 8 shots with an uncomfortable jumper, finishing with 4 points at the break. He came alive in the second half, though, shooting 7/13 and scoring 17 points in the half including a personal 7-0 run where he hit his only three-pointer of the night. His 21 points were second on the team, and he impressed with his first step and speed in the open floor to go with some touch finishes at the rim. Powell, coming off the bench for the East, had a much quieter game, not scoring in his 17 minutes but contributing in the other parts of the box score with 4 big rebounds and 2 steals, both of them coming back-to-back and sparking Jackson’s 7-0 run that gave the East a late lead they’d ultimately hold on to. The biggest part of his game, though, was getting put in late with the starters so that he could check the West’s best player, Dylan Harper, in the clutch, and he did so with commitment and shut Harper down. Jackson got to make a defensive highlight, too, by contesting the last-second attempt of Tre Jackson, who was 5/6 from distance at that point, and seeing the shot miss.

Several in the scouting community value the week of practice and scrimmages of the game more than they do the televised game itself; the sample size is higher, the opposition gets varied, and you get to see in practices and scrimmages how a player responds to coaching. In the scrimmage notes I’ve seen, Jackson comes away with glowing reviews. People praise him as unstoppable getting to the rim, possibly the fastest man in his class, and with a jump shot that’s a lot more accurate than it was in his high school and AAU seasons. Powell, again, had a quieter but still positive week, but I think that’s partially down to the kind of player he is — more of a glue guy than somebody whose offensive talent shines in this kind of setting. He did impress with his defense and passing, with 247’s Travis Branham calling him the best perimeter defender in his class.

It’ll be interesting to see the all-star circuit conclude — Powell will be in the Jordan Brand Classic, and Jackson will play in the Nike Hoop Summit, for example — and we obviously eagerly await the arrival of these three Tar Heels on campus in the summer.